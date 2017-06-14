News By Tag
City Beat News Announces Spectrum Award for Premier Agents in Real Estate
City Beat News launches its new Premier Agent designation for real estate professionals who provide excellent customer service.
CBN, a national publication and research company founded in 2009, identifies top service providers across the United States based upon its independent research. The highest rated companies and professionals earn the Spectrum Award.
The best real estate agents service their clientele in a manner that is different than most other businesses and professionals. CBN determined that its Real Estate Agent research and the resulting recognition should reflect this distinctiveness in the form of the new Premier Agent title.
To date there are limited ways homebuyers and sellers can supplement the standard word-of-mouth referrals in selecting an agent based on the quality of his or her service. CBN developed its research methods to collect and evaluate online information, nominations and other sources of marketplace feedback to assess quality of customer service and degree of satisfaction. CBN analyzes all available data to formulate a sound customer satisfaction rating for the provider. Ratings are announced on a rolling annual basis.
"We've researched the customer service performance histories of more than 150,000 real estate agents nationally, and less than 10% earn the City Beat News Premier Agent certification,"
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
CBN and The Stirling Center have paired in the past to spotlight, encourage and promote customer experience excellence. They provide a means for consumers to identify and confirm such excellence, as well as coaching, training and support for excellence providers.
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on encouraging and promoting excellence since it believes, as simply stated in its motto, that "More Excellence is Better." Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, including customer service. The Stirling Center recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online towww.citybeatnews.comandwww.stirlingcenter.org.
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@citybeatnews.com
