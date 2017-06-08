News By Tag
Italian And British Modernism To Headline Shannon's Two-session Online Fine Art Auction
Headlining the auction is a group of 77-lots from the Collection of Galleria George Lester, Session I. The Galleria was a prominent mid-century gallery in Rome, Italy. The collection features an impressive selection of abstract expressionist and modernist works. Among the top-lots in the group are works by Giustino (Tino) Vaglieri, Mino Ceretti, Libo Marzot, John Rudge and Patrick Burke.
Session II of the sale features a variety of works for every taste and budget. Highlights include contemporary prints by Sonia Delaunay, Helen Gerardia, Julian Stanczak, Scott Fraser, Victor Pasmore and others; New York City Scenes by Johann Berthelsen, Anthony Springer and Franklin E. Morris; Southern Scenes by George A. Swanson and a collection from the Estate of Gerald Johnson, a friend and follower of Ilya Bolotowsky.
Previews will be held daily, starting Tuesday, June 6th, and continuing through Wednesday, June 14th (closed to the public June 15th during the auction). Preview hours are 11-5 (EST). Only Internet and Absentee bids will be accepted for this sale.
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. Shannon's will be holding their American & European Fine Art Auction in October 2017. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, June 15th auction, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers
Sandra Germain
***@shannons.com
