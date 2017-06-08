 
News By Tag
* Litmus
* Email
* Emaildesign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cambridge
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

New CEO and Experienced SaaS Executives Join Litmus to Accelerate Growth

Demand for Litmus platform increasing as global email spend grows beyond $3B
 
 
Litmus Executives
Litmus Executives
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Litmus
Email
Emaildesign

Industry:
Software

Location:
Cambridge - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Executives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Litmus, an email creative platform for building superior customer experiences, has hired Erik Nierenberg as its new CEO as the company expands its product suite. A Litmus board member since 2016, Nierenberg was previously an SVP and GM at Lynda.com and spent more than six years at Salesforce.com in a variety of roles.

For over a decade, Litmus has been helping marketers create and optimize effective emails that protect their brand experience with unparalleled subscriber engagement. "Litmus is focused on building out the most comprehensive and integrated email creation platform that helps our users create great subscriber experiences," says Nierenberg. "I couldn't be more excited to join Litmus as CEO as we continue to create incredible value for our customers."

"Litmus has experienced exceptional growth in user success, revenue, and global reach since we started the company," states Paul Farnell, Co-Founder of Litmus. "Erik is a fantastic fit to continue that success as we enable our users to create high-quality email experiences with the Litmus platform." Farnell is now overseeing the Litmus user experience as Chief Design Officer.

Litmus grew its new accounts by more than 50% in 2016, attracting brands like Amazon, JetBlue, Lenovo, and Panera Bread. Email designers to marketing VPs utilize Litmus alongside over 250 global partners and email service providers such as Salesforce, Adobe, MailChimp, HubSpot, and IBM/Silverpop to ensure the brand alignment, quality, deliverability, and performance of every email they send.

"Litmus has made it possible for our team to save 30-60 minutes per email build," says Pamela McAtee, Senior Vice President of Digital at Epsilon. "When campaigns number in the thousands per month, that significantly improves allocation of resources and productivity."

In addition to Nierenberg, other key executive hires include Chief Marketing Officer, David Rich (former Worldwide Director for Adobe's Creative Cloud for Business); VP of Customer Development, Brian Martin (NetSuite); VP of Engineering, Matt Gore (Enservio); VP of Product, Muhammad Rehman (GoDaddy, eBay, Oracle); VP of Business Development, Ryan Martin (Box, Salesforce); and Head of Online Growth, Joep Leussink (join.me, LogMeIn).

About Litmus

Major global brands across every industry and vertical trust Litmus to make email better, including 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands, 7 of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 US ad agencies. The email creation, testing, and analytics platform empowers marketers, designers, and agencies to confidently deliver customer experiences that ensure brand alignment and quality, as well as maximize performance and deliverability. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com (https://litmus.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=...), subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/litmusapp) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LitmusApp/).

Contact
Brandyn Bissinger
brandyn.bissinger@litmus.com
End
Source:Litmus
Email:***@litmus.com Email Verified
Tags:Litmus, Email, Emaildesign
Industry:Software
Location:Cambridge - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share