Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Leading Edge Human Resources as a New Gold Member

June 2017
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Leading Edge Human Resources as a Gold Member
 
 
Leading Edge Human Resources DCC Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Leading Edge Human Resources as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Leading Edge Human Resources will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Leading Edge Human Resources!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Leading Edge Human Resources

LeadingEdge, has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources. It was born in order to deliver quality solutions focused on the demands of our customers.

Always looking for new ways to do it better, our clients see us as the ideal answer to all the needs of employee management and human resources management.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

