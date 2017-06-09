News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Maggie Perrone, Executive Director of Genuine Journeys, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "The Wake-Up Call," Maggie shares the story of how she finally allowed herself to learn to listen to her heart and how that changed everything in her life.
Maggie says, "How did listening to these wake-up calls change me? I now believe in miracles and that death truly leads to new life. Fear doesn't have the stranglehold on me, my thoughts, my intestines or my faith that it used to and that I allowed it to have on me. I learned that through the kindness, humility, compassion, and vulnerability of others who are willing to walk these paths beside me, I can mine new ways of being strong. I learned that agenda, drama, and expectations of others are false constructs that lead to deeper unhappiness, disappointment and wasted adrenal hormones."
Maggie Perrone is the Executive Director of Genuine Journeys, a company dedicated to creating and facilitating retreats and workshops that help participants experience and expand their spiritual lives. She has over 30 years' experience in Emergency and Oncology nursing, teaching and healing those in difficult emotional, spiritual and physical situations. Maggie is a dynamic speaker with a unique touch, skilled in speaking to that which inherently and individually resounds with and connects us all. Maggie has the rare ability to guide people in contemplating ethereal concepts and then bringing them down to the reality of everyday life. Her talks connect people to each other in our shared humanity. Thus, learning to come home to ourselves in the process. She holds a Masters of Arts Degree in Pastoral Ministry from St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, California.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Maggie, go to: http://www.genuinejourneys.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse