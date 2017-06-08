News By Tag
The Battlegrounds Raises $4,000 for Operation Food Search
More than 1,500 pounds of food also collected for St. Louis non-profit agency
The canned food was sent to Agape Ministry of Warren County, which feeds approximately 1,000 Warren County residents each month at its food pantries located in Warrenton and Wright City.
"This race had more than 2,700 runners who truly stepped up to help our charitable partner," said The Battlegrounds' owner Carl Bolm. "We appreciate their support for such an invaluable organization, and we feel honored to have assisted in the fight to feed the area's hungry."
Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. Founded in 1981, OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties, as well as in the city of St. Louis.
The Battlegrounds is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. next to Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext. 114 or visit the website at http://www.thebattlegrounds.com.
Contact
Bob Holm
***@thebattlegrounds.com
End
