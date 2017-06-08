'Dragons of Romania: Book One' Coming to the Aid of Schools In U.S

Lifestyle Guru Dr. Joye to Use New Best Selling Book Series To Support National In School PSA, School Fundraising

Dragons Of Romania

End

-- International Enterprises, LLC announced today that the Company has reached an agreement with John M. Hardy Publishing Company to become a keynote corporate partner to the newly formed 'Smart U Interactive' Lifestyle and Music PSA Series.The agreement provides the highly anticipated children's book series, 'Dragons of Romania'', part of a six book series, to be offered to students and their households through the 'Smart U Interactive' PSA Lifestyle & Music Series.John M. Hardy Publishing Company, Houston Texas along with the books' award winning writers and illustrators, Dan Peeler and Charlie Rose of Dallas, Texas, have pledged a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to the schools. The books will become part of the positive lifestyle awareness tour.The agreement is in providing the books to third through eighth grade students affected by the PSA in school program. The second book in the series is due for release on August 5, 2017, right in time for back-to-school for many U.S. students and families.Dr. Joye M. Carter is the first appointed female and African American Chief Medical Examiner in the United States. Dr. Joye has been at the forefront of identifying with some of the world's top forensic cases. Dr. Joye is focused on education serving multiple causes as a renowned advocate to preventive and long term health sciences.Dr. Carter plans to use smart television technology to provide global access to multiple shows surrounding the proactive engagement to viewers. The network is to host multiple inspirational programs to the viewers. This is including future plans to enhance positive lifestyle messages and changes through the support of corporate partnerships such as the one with John M. Hardy Publishing Company.The new smart television network has been preparing for a national in school PSA as a means for 'Smart U Interactive' to provide lifestyle support and encouragement. The program focuses on the medical expertise of Dr. Joye being used to influence and educate student households on social health matters and asking all participants to pledge to live a better lifestyle.The interactive programming is intended to attract viewers from the networks vibrant smart television format. A format engaging to the audiences attracted to the networks vibrant interactive sessions in health and wellness."I am pleased to work with the publishing industry, especially with John M. Hardy Publishing Company to further enhance literacy and educational awareness through these amazing Children's stories. The lessons provided are vital in many ways, none more than taking care of ourselves and our planet," states Dr. Joye Carter, MD.The 'Smart U Interactive' PSA, is providing the platform for Dr. Carter to provide a more robust interactive lifestyle experience to millions of U.S. students and their families. An experience in using positive media options as a means to help motivate and help maintain lifestyle changes.The agreement provides the best selling book series as a cornerstone of literary genius. Genius is using modern trends in the fascination of students towards 'Dragons'. The characters serve as role models of strength, hope and inspiration.These gentle giants are emerging to tell a tale of hope, and environmental protection to earth. The 'Dragons of Romania' are now en route to the U.S. Schools starting this fall. The reality is no one should be alarmed, only happy that they come in support of 'Smart U Interactive' and the schools nationwide being positively affected by their timely arrival.