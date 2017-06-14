 
Artist Christian Heath Releases Debut Single, 'MAGIC' from Upcoming July Album

On Friday, May 26th, the rising independent solo artist Christian Heath released his latest studio session. The dynamic, new pop single entitled 'MAGIC' is now available on iTunes, Amazon and all digital platforms.
 
 
Artist, Christian Heath
Artist, Christian Heath
 
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The release of 'MAGIC' continues Heath's longstanding reputation for crafting some of the indie community's most beloved singles in recent years. Since his career ignited in 2009 with his critically lauded debut 'Breaking Ground,' Heath has charted on various radio stations internationally and has enjoyed significant airplay in South Africa, the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

"I am very happy with the body of work," Heath says of 'MAGIC' and the new album due for release in July. "Some of the tracks were done in 2014, so I have a lot of years in them. However, they are finally ready to be released to the world."

In recent years, the artist has made inroads in Hollywood with some of the most respected producers and executives in the music industry, and thus, Heath's singles are recorded in California.

On top of charting several times since his debut in both Top 40 and Top 20 lists, Heath has made a name for himself on the stage as well. From the South African art festival Aardklop to California's Emerald Cup Festival, Heath and his band have exhibited their prowess as a versatile live act on countless occasions. They've also performed alongside some of the most notable names in the indie music scene today.

Official lyric video: https://youtu.be/qkCIXKJ0cgU



Fans can connect with Christian Heath on his official website and social networis to stay updated on new releases and events. Heath's new album is set for release in July. To purchase Heath's latest single on iTunes, please visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/magic-single/id1236432012

For media inquiries regarding Christian Heath, individuals are encouraged to contact PR Manager, Genevieve Vieira directly at +27 10 590 6211 or via email at Info@fluidmedia.co.za. To learn more about the artist or to stay up to date on news of his upcoming albums, please visit: www.christianheath.co.za.

Media Contact
PR Manager, Genevieve Vieira
+27 10 590 6211
info@fluidmedia.co.za
