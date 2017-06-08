World's First 360 Degree Offshore Racing Livestream With 360fly

Media Contact

-- On July 2nd Sun Print Racing seeks to change the world of offshore racing forever as they debut the world's first 360 degree offshore racing livestream for viewers to witness directly from the boat's perspective. This feat is made possible with 360fly and will be conducted by the company's current flagship 4k 360 degree technology. The Sun Print Racing team is based out of New Port Richey, Florida, and are quite possibly its best kept secret. Despite being led by Steve Miklos, one of the pioneers of modern super boat racing, few individuals know that Tampa Bay has a world champion team right around the corner. Miklos has earned multiple world championships as well as a world kilo record and is looking towards the future to establish a new way to reinvigorate what many would consider a dying sport. All of this will change, however, on July 2nd when the world witnesses the true essence of offshore racing by experiencing it through the single lens of a 360fly 4k. Viewers can watch the livestream on Facebook by visting facebook.com/SunPrintRacing and can learn more about the team's adventures by visiting sunprintracing.com.Learn More: sunprintracing.comDiscover: Facebook.com/SunPrintRacing