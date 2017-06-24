News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Champions
Local author Lisa Hall will be available to sign copies of book
Since the 1940s, forty racing champions have traveled the hallowed grounds at the historic Aiken Training Track. Thoroughbred icons such as Kelso, Tom Fool, Swale, Pleasant Colony, Conquistador Cielo and Shuvee trained at this world-renowned track. Numerous members of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame won the biggest races in the sport. These champions combined for a total of 546 wins in 1,395 starts, including wins in the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Race along with author Lisa J. Hall as she pays homage to these equine champions and an Aiken legacy.
About the Author:
Lisa J. Hall has worked for the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department for over thirty years. She took over supervision of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum in 2010. She holds a BA in education from the University of South Carolina–Aiken. A lover of history and horses her entire life, Lisa grew up in Aiken, South Carolina—a community known for its love of all things equestrian. She volunteers with the Aiken Trials and the Aiken Steeplechase Association. Lisa currently resides in Vaucluse, South Carolina.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3450 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30909
When: Saturday, June 24th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
