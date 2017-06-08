 
Research reveals that first impressions do not count

Sonru today published new research on why and how Sonru clients use video interviews. Key findings include how over three-quarters of respondents have changed their opinion of a candidate after seeing a video interview.
 
 
WEXFORD, Ireland - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- "The Recruiter Experience of Video Interviewing" white paper presents the findings from over 60 Sonru client companies who together have managed almost 2,000 interview campaigns with over 35,000 candidates.

Commenting on the white paper's publication,  Maiken O'Byrne, Head of Client Success at Sonru said: "A few years ago, we analysed the data of 12,000 interview campaigns completed on the Sonru system and published our 'Client Knows Best' white paper which answered the WHO, the WHAT and the WHEN of Video Interviewing best practice.  Now, we've taken our analysis a step further by inviting clients to participate in a study to answer the WHY, the HOW and the IMPACT of Interviewing on their recruitment processes. Reading these findings makes me so proud of our clients."

Research Highlights

The Why? This white paper shows that the reasons clients enjoy video interviewing can be quite different to the reasons they adopted video interviewing in the first place. The 'hidden' or unforeseen aspects such as candidate selection, team buy-in, and the candidate experience end up being the reasons they're hooked on video interviewing.

The How? Contrary to the science of first impressions, over three-quarters of clients surveyed have changed their opinion of a candidate after seeing the video interview, but it works both ways – to both select and reject applications. Sonru clients don't judge a book by the cover as the candidates' appearance and/or the recording environment was found to be the last aspect Sonru clients evaluated.

The Impact?

• 100% Satisfaction that it's part of their recruitment process.
• 98% Positive Impact on the Recruiters' Role.
• 94% Positive Feedback from Colleagues.
• 89% Positive Impact on Employer Brand.
• 5 times more respondents experienced reduced Time to Hire than anticipated.

Click here (http://info.sonru.com/the-recruiter-experience-of-video-i...) to download the full white paper.

Media Enquiries

For all media enquiries, please contact our Press Office at press@sonru.com

