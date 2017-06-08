Transpersonal Counselor, Toni Gilbert, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology

 
EUGENE, Ore. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In the new book, Nurse SPARKS, Toni Gilbert, RN (ret), MA, ATC, writes about her introduction to archetypal energy and how it made her see her life and the world in a profound new way.

In a story titled, "Conscious Archetypal Energy and Healing," Toni shares her journey and how she has used her knowledge and experiences to help others.

Toni says, "Synchronistic events disrupt our everyday notions of reality, thus giving us a larger sense of the world in which we live. Indeed, such experiences---which the mystics write about---suggest that there is a direct interaction between the material world and our feelings, behaviors, and thoughts. Working with the healing arts such as Tarot, dreams and guided imagery often brings us closer to this mystical realm of experience, one that always enriches the healing potential within."

Toni Gilbert, RN (ret), MA, ATC is a transpersonal counselor with a background in holistic nursing. As a professional with a formal education in nursing, psychology, and transpersonal studies, she offers clients an array of healing arts techniques to enhance wellness and prevent illness. She was the editor of the online magazine, Alternative Journal of Nursing and the founding director of the Oregon Holistic Nurses Association. Toni is the author of Messages from the Archetypes: Using Tarot for Healing and Spiritual Growth, published by White Cloud Press, Gaining Archetypal Vision: A Guidebook for Using Archetypes in Personal Growth and Healing by Schiffer Books and Images of Our Time: A history and pictures of a pioneer family. She has written for national and local publications and was a guest on multiple radio interviews. You may see her published articles and listen to her radio interviews on her personal website.

Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.

To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/

For more information on Toni, go to: www.tonigilbert.com

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-668-7526

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com

Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
Source:Positive Media Press
Email:***@positivemediaventures.com Email Verified
Tags:Nursing Anthology Holistic
Industry:Publishing
Location:Eugene - Oregon - United States
