June 2017





What's Your Word? Discover your word with Chris Pan from MyIntent.org

Treu Group Real Estate's latest podcast features Chris Pan, founder of MyIntent.org. On this episode, Chris shares his success story and the meaning behind his brand. Chris also shares an exclusive 20% discount on all My Intent products!
 
 
Lisa Treu's words are "Passion," and "Committed." What's your word?
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- On Treu Group Real Estate's latest podcast, Chris Pan, the founder of MyIntent.org, joins Lisa Treu and Brian Mudd to talk about his great collection of "What's Your Word" jewelry. These are custom bracelets where you can choose any word to wear as a constant reminder to achieve any particular goal. You can choose any word to be printed on your bracelet or necklace. The entire Treu Group team wears the "What's Your Word" bracelets. These bracelets have really helped the team stay focused on our company word, "Committed." To our team, the word, "Committed," means to be willing to do anything, say anything, and go anywhere for our clients. As long as it's legal or moral, of course!

What we really love about Chris' products is the positivity they bring. What a great way to stay mindful of your goals! The other great thing about the MyIntent.org products is that they will not break the bank. These are a really affordable fashion statement with a great meaning and message. In Chris Pan's words, "The same way we wear a watch to tell the time, [these bracelets] are a notification on the other hand of what's most important to you."

By listening to the show, you can get a 20% discount on any of the "What's Your Word" bracelets or necklaces. Chris Pan has generously shared this discount exclusively with Treu Group Real Estate, and we want to share with you! So, what's your word?

Listen to our latest podcast on Youtube: https://youtu.be/Q3uq3O4tGbc



Or, listen on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/treu-group-real-estat...

See the "What's Your Word" collection: www.myintent.org

Treu Group Real Estate
561-270-2765
***@treugroup.com
Click to Share