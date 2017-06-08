News By Tag
What's Your Word? Discover your word with Chris Pan from MyIntent.org
Treu Group Real Estate's latest podcast features Chris Pan, founder of MyIntent.org. On this episode, Chris shares his success story and the meaning behind his brand. Chris also shares an exclusive 20% discount on all My Intent products!
What we really love about Chris' products is the positivity they bring. What a great way to stay mindful of your goals! The other great thing about the MyIntent.org products is that they will not break the bank. These are a really affordable fashion statement with a great meaning and message. In Chris Pan's words, "The same way we wear a watch to tell the time, [these bracelets] are a notification on the other hand of what's most important to you."
By listening to the show, you can get a 20% discount on any of the "What's Your Word" bracelets or necklaces. Chris Pan has generously shared this discount exclusively with Treu Group Real Estate, and we want to share with you! So, what's your word?
Listen to our latest podcast on Youtube: https://youtu.be/
Or, listen on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/
See the "What's Your Word" collection: www.myintent.org
Treu Group Real Estate
561-270-2765
***@treugroup.com
