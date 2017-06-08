News By Tag
Bound Launches New App With Exclusive Content From Sci-fi Legend N
Bound and Harper Collins have made "The D.O.D.O. Files," an original, ongoing episodic series set in the world of "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.," available for free in the Bound app. "The D.O.D.O. Files" chronicles the story of a disgruntled Diachronic Counter-Intelligence (DCOIN) agent looking to make a quick buck by exposing the secret world of Diachronic Operatives (DOers) and their mission to travel back in time to restore magic in the world, one classified document at a time. The first two episodes are available now, and new content and updates will be released on a weekly basis going forward.
Bound gives genre fans an immersive new way to experience and interact with stories from professional creators and beloved franchises. In Bound, fans can explore companion material to discover more about the story, the characters and the world in which featured series are set. Fans can also interact with other readers and creators alike without leaving the app.
"We created Bound because as mobile games industry veterans, we saw that there remains a huge opportunity for fiction writers to provide a reading experience that suits the lifestyle and preferences of the mobile generation,"
Throughout his impressive, 30+-year writing career (Seveneves, Reamde, Anathem, Cryptonomicon, Snow Crash, and more!), Neal Stephenson has proven to not only possess one of the boldest imaginations in contemporary fiction, but also the unique ability to illuminate the vital intersection of science, technology and sociology. Written with that same genius, complexity, and innovation that characterize all of Stephenson's work and steeped with the down-to-earth warmth, humor and historical detail of Nicole Galland's storytelling style, "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." is an exciting and vividly realized work of science fiction will make you believe in the impossible, and take you to places—and times—beyond imagining.
Bound has also announced agreements with acclaimed creators including the Industrial Toys spin-off Gunslinger Studios, best-selling thriller author Eliot Peper, former Pixar and Telltale Games creative Stephan Bugaj and award-winning game writer Matt Entin. Bound will be announcing new relationships in the coming months.
Bound is available to download for free in the App Store (https://appsto.re/
About Bound
Bound gives time-constrained fans an immersive new way to experience and interact with stories in a compelling mobile format. Founded in 2015 by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Laguna Beach, Calif. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
