News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Record Sales drives Head Office Expansion for Leeds Based Business Sales Experts
Intelligent, Leeds based business transfer agents, has recently expanded its operation from just 40 employees 12 months ago to over 80 this month, with plans to hire a further 15.
Intelligent approaches its 10th Anniversary as market leader in facilitating the sale of small to medium enterprises as well as larger corporate transactions through its Intelligent Corporate division.
The new location at Rose Wharf, Leeds is regarded as one of the most important and symbolic landmarks of the city's regeneration project. The extensively refurbished Grade II listed building provides a professional, open-plan working environment to further enhance the unparalleled client focus from the expanding multidiscipline team.
The new office will serve as the headquarters for over 80 Intelligent team members to facilitate growth and market dominance.
Intelligent continues to invest heavily in its client-focused teams, technology and systems to ensure the best possible results for clients. This, coupled with a marketing partnership with Rightmove, has helped deliver over 3,000 potential new buyers each week.
These record results were recognised by the business winning a PWC Fast Growth Business Award.
Commenting on the above, Sean Mallon, Managing Director and Founder of Intelligent, said: "I'm thrilled to report our most successful set of results, with a record number of deals completed and new instructions. As a result, we've hired new professionals to manage the increasing demand from UK business owners wishing to sell or buy a business. Our new premises will allow all functions to communicate effectively delivering maximum results for each and every client."
About Intelligent
Intelligent is unrivalled in the sale and purchase of privately owned SME's such as Convenience Stores and Hotels, whilst Intelligent Corporate focuses on owner operated companies valued from £0.5million to £10million. The operational business is divided into key sectors, offering market leading advice for both buyers and sellers. Intelligent have developed their business through using bespoke, market leading technology and employing a dedicated, professional team. The company provides a complete sale management service for hard working business owners looking to exit their business, or aspiring business owners; from first time buyers to experienced investors.
To find out more please visit our website at www.intelligent.co.uk
Media Contacts
For further information, please contact Megan Holmes at Intelligent
Tel: 0800 612 7718 Email: megan.holmes@
Contact
Megan Holmes
***@intelligent.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse