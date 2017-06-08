Loveland, CO affordable housing community benefits from energy upgrades

Senior residents enjoying lower costs, healthier and safer housing

Senior residents enjoying lower costs, healthier and safer housing

Peggy Hofstra

Peggy Hofstra

-- More than 100 seniors and disabled individuals living in a Loveland affordable housing community are enjoying safer and healthier living conditions and lower energy costs, thanks to an $880,000 improvement project recently completed by Energy Outreach Colorado.The Big Thompson Manor at 224 and 230 Monroe Ave. has 118 apartments in two multi-story buildings on a tree-lined campus, built in 1969 and 1984. Sixty-eight of the apartments are subsidized by Section 8 housing and the others are set at affordable rates.Energy Outreach Colorado -- a statewide nonprofit that promotes affordable home energy for low-income consumers -- managed the installation of energy efficient lighting, refrigerators, windows and water fixtures, as well as new boilers and hot water systems and bathroom exhaust fans.The improvements were funded through a combination of federal weatherization dollars, utility rebates from the City of Loveland and Xcel Energy, and a contribution by the nonprofit owner, the Colorado Grand Lodge Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Local contractors provided the equipment and installation services."Our residents are so thrilled with the improvements – especially the new windows," said Property Manager Tina Stinnett. "They are less drafty and keep out more of the street noise."The improvements in the two buildings are projected to save about $27,000 in annual energy costs, which can be re-invested in other property improvements and resident services.About Energy Outreach ColoradoEnergy Outreach Colorado is the only non-profit organization in Colorado that raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.https://www.facebook.com/energyoutreachhttps://www.twitter.com/energyoutreachhttps://youtube.com/EnergyOutreachCO89