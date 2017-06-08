 
News By Tag
* Energy Outreach Colorado
* Energy Assistance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Loveland, CO affordable housing community benefits from energy upgrades

Senior residents enjoying lower costs, healthier and safer housing
 
 
EOC staff installs energy efficient equipment at affordable senior living commu
EOC staff installs energy efficient equipment at affordable senior living commu
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Energy Outreach Colorado
* Energy Assistance

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

DENVER - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 100 seniors and disabled individuals living in a Loveland affordable housing community are enjoying safer and healthier living conditions and lower energy costs, thanks to an $880,000 improvement project recently completed by Energy Outreach Colorado.

The Big Thompson Manor at 224 and 230 Monroe Ave. has 118 apartments in two multi-story buildings on a tree-lined campus, built in 1969 and 1984. Sixty-eight of the apartments are subsidized by Section 8 housing and the others are set at affordable rates.

Energy Outreach Colorado -- a statewide nonprofit that promotes affordable home energy for low-income consumers -- managed the installation of energy efficient lighting, refrigerators, windows and water fixtures, as well as new boilers and hot water systems and bathroom exhaust fans.

The improvements were funded through a combination of federal weatherization dollars, utility rebates from the City of Loveland and Xcel Energy, and a contribution by the nonprofit owner, the Colorado Grand Lodge Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Local contractors provided the equipment and installation services.

"Our residents are so thrilled with the improvements – especially the new windows," said Property Manager Tina Stinnett.  "They are less drafty and keep out more of the street noise."

The improvements in the two buildings are projected to save about $27,000 in annual energy costs, which can be re-invested in other property improvements and resident services.

About Energy Outreach Colorado

Energy Outreach Colorado is the only non-profit organization in Colorado that raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.

http://www.energyoutreach.org

http://www.energyoutreach.org/blog

https://www.facebook.com/energyoutreach

https://www.twitter.com/energyoutreach

https://youtube.com/EnergyOutreachCO89

Contact
Peggy Hofstra
***@energyoutreach.org
End
Source:Energy Outreach Colorado
Email:***@energyoutreach.org Email Verified
Tags:Energy Outreach Colorado, Energy Assistance
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share