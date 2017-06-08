News By Tag
John R. Wood Properties Annouces Top Producers for May 2017
Top Closed Volume: Phaidra McDermott
Phaidra, A true "Florida girl", Phaidra has lived on Sanibel Island since she was three. Growing up surrounded by Sanibel's unparalleled natural beauty helps to set her apart from the majority of island Realtors who have only been in the area for a short time. She enjoys sharing her vast knowledge of this island paradise with her clients, and her deep love for Sanibel and Captiva is positively contagious! Having also traveled extensively -- from the mountains of Thailand to the shores of South America -- she combines a world-based perspective with her local knowledge and island real estate expertise. In 2005, Phaidra was honored as a member of Coldwell Banker's International President's Premier - representing the Top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Sales Associates Worldwide. As a champion competitive athlete, Phaidra offers her clients the kind of determination, enthusiasm, and extreme dedication that helped her to become an All American Athlete. Of course, when it comes to real estate, her clients always come first.
Top Pending Sales : Barbara Maughan
Barbara MBarbara has strong roots in Southwest Florida and Sanibel Island; her family first came to Sanibel in the 1960s. After leaving college, she accepted a management position with an international retailer and moved to her husband's hometown of Dublin, Ireland for three years. Missing the sun and warmer climate of Florida, Barbara and her husband made the permanent move home to Southwest Florida in 1998. She currently lives on Sanibel Island with her husband and son.
Barbara is a University of Idaho alumnus and has spent the past 15 years of her career holding various corporate senior management positions with high-end international retailers, most recently, Donna Karan and Chico's.
Barbara's extensive sales, business management, and customer service background directly contribute to her success as a real estate professional. In her free time she enjoys boating and paddle boarding with her family and spending as much time as possible on the water.
Top Listing Agent - Dave Russ
Dave is from Minnesota and relocated to Fort Myers in 1995. He loves people and knows Fort Myers, so real estate is a perfect fit. With home sales/purchases for more than 400 families over the past 30 years, he understands the unique real estate business. He is able to help people move their credit scores up, with his credit counseling. Dave will work hard to get what you want, and will succeed because he has taken several Negotiating classes offered by the American Management Association. For all his successes he earned the award of Entrepreneur of year for the Midwest, showing he can get you results and knows how to market. Dave's energy is also seen in his off hours with an active Florida lifestyle including; tennis, fishing, and church activities.
Productivity Award: Kevin Montore
Kevin is originally from New Hampshire and moved to South West Florida in 1991 where, for many years he lived and worked on Sanibel Island. Kevin knows first hand what a truly special place it is. Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, with his parents in real estate and other successful businesses, Kevin had the opportunity to develop skills that have been central to his achievements in real estate.
