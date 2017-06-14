New Film From Writer/Director Marcia Kimpton "Bardo Blues"

News By Tag
The Story of a Man Coming to Grips with Tragedy by Escaping to Paradise
New York, NY (May, 2017) - With the SOHO International Film Festival (http://www.sohofilmfest.com/)
Set in Thailand, Bardo Blues follows Jack as he struggles to learn the truth about the mother that abandoned him and his own reason for existing. Weaving spiritual awakenings and soulful struggle, Bardo Blues will leave you questioning everything you think you know about who you are, where you came from and where you're going.
Marcia Kimpton has produced and directed a number of successful web series, TV pilots and short films. With "Brado Blues" being her first feature film, it has already been submitted to a number of of other film festivals in 2017.
"Planet M" was Kimpton's short film directorial debut in which she acted, produced, and wrote the screenplay of the dark comedy that captures a late night host in a downward spiral into the depths of reality TV. Given the rise of content satirizing reality TV, Marcia created a continuing web series with the characters from the film that is going into it's third season. Prior to "Planet M," her first short was "STAR" - a mock documentary and satire she starred in, wrote and produced. Kimpton also created a pilot for the TV series "An American in Amsterdam" which is currently being pitched to Dutch networks.
Kimpton has produced, written, hosted and acted in 25 shows for television. In 1998, she produced and hosted "Live From the Starlight Room," a local late night show on KGO-ABC in San Francisco. Prior to this, she was a music and entertainment reporter for four years on KTVU-Fox Morning Show in San Francisco.
She's studied with the Lee Strausberg Actor's studio and NYU's film program in New York City, and has traveled to more than 40 countries, studied at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, and continued her extensive studies in meditation and yoga.
With such an accomplished writer/director behind the helm and an incredibly engaging story blending the cold realities of failure and the troubles of someone's own mind, Bardo Blues is a film not to be missed at the Eighth Annual SOHO International Film Festival's Closing Night, Wednesday, June 21st!
For More Information of Bardo Blues, VISIT: www.BardoBlues.com
For More Information on the SOHO International Film Festival, Visit:www.SohoFilmFest.com
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com
