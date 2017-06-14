 
News By Tag
* Independant Films
* Festivals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


New Film From Writer/Director Marcia Kimpton "Bardo Blues"

To Close Out Eighth Annual SOHO International Film Festival As Official Selection
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Independant Films
Festivals

Industry:
Movies

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Rick Eberle |www.rickeberle.com

516-729-6872 | rick@rickeberle.com

New Film From Writer/Director Marcia Kimpton

"Bardo Blues"

To Close Out Eighth Annual

SOHO International Film Festival

As Official Selection

The Story of a Man Coming to Grips with Tragedy by Escaping to Paradise

New York, NY (May, 2017) - With the SOHO International Film Festival (http://www.sohofilmfest.com/) right around the corner at  Village East Cinemas (http://www.villageeastcinema.com/)(189 2nd Avenue on 12th Street), #SOHO8 recently announced a brand new drama making its WORLD PREMIERE as an official selection on Closing Night, Wednesday, June 21st!

From Writer/Director/Producer/Actress Marcia Kimpton (https://www.bardoblues.com/director) comes her Feature Film Debut "Bardo Blues (https://www.bardoblues.com/)" starring Stephen McClintic ("Planet M"), Brain Gross ("2001 Maniacs"), and Natalie Sperl ("Around the World in 80 Days").

Set in Thailand, Bardo Blues follows Jack as he struggles to learn the truth about the mother that abandoned him and his own reason for existing. Weaving spiritual awakenings and soulful struggle, Bardo Blues will leave you questioning everything you think you know about who you are, where you came from and where you're going.

More About Writer/Director/Producer/Actress Marcia Kimpton:

Marcia Kimpton has produced and directed a number of successful web series, TV pilots and short films. With "Brado Blues" being her first feature film, it has already been submitted to a number of of other film festivals in 2017.

"Planet M" was Kimpton's short film directorial debut in which she acted, produced, and wrote the screenplay of the dark comedy that captures a late night host in a downward spiral into the depths of reality TV. Given the rise of content satirizing reality TV, Marcia created a continuing web series with the characters from the film that is going into it's third season. Prior to "Planet M," her first short was "STAR" - a mock documentary and satire she starred in, wrote and produced. Kimpton also created a pilot for the TV series "An American in Amsterdam" which is currently being pitched to Dutch networks.

Kimpton has produced, written, hosted and acted in 25 shows for television. In 1998, she produced and hosted "Live From the Starlight Room," a local late night show on KGO-ABC in San Francisco. Prior to this, she was a music and entertainment reporter for four years on KTVU-Fox Morning Show in San Francisco.

She's studied with the Lee Strausberg Actor's studio and NYU's film program in New York City, and has traveled to more than 40 countries, studied at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, and continued her extensive studies in meditation and yoga.

With such an accomplished writer/director behind the helm and an incredibly engaging story blending the cold realities of failure and the troubles of someone's own mind, Bardo Blues is a film not to be missed at the Eighth Annual SOHO International Film Festival's Closing Night, Wednesday, June 21st!

For More Information of Bardo Blues, VISIT: www.BardoBlues.com

OR

Facebook.com/BardoBluesMovie

Twitter.com/BardoBluesMovie

For More Information on the SOHO International Film Festival, Visit:www.SohoFilmFest.com

For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com

Contact
Rick Eberle Agency
***@rickeberleagency.com
End
Source:Marcia Kimpton
Email:***@rickeberleagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Independant Films, Festivals
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
Rick Eberle Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share