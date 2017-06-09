 
News By Tag
* Gum Disease
* Dental Health
* Periodontal Gum Disease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


David Wilhite DDS - 9 Facts About Gum Disease You Should Know

According to a Centers for Disease Control study, almost half of American adults have some form of gum disease.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gum Disease
Dental Health
Periodontal Gum Disease

Industry:
Health

Location:
Plano - Texas - US

PLANO, Texas - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you showing potential symptoms of gum disease? Let's review these 9 facts:

Fact #1 - Healthy gums don't bleed.

Healthy gums should not bleed when you brush or floss. If this occurs you should contact your dentist as soon as possible.

Fact #2 - Bleeding gums are caused by build-up of plaque

Plaque build-up is the main cause of bleeding gums. Minor build-up can be removed by regular brushing and flossing. Serious build-up will need to be removed by your dentist.

Fact #3 - Bleeding gums will NOT go away on their own without treatment

Do not ignore bleeding gums. Simple teeth brushing and flossing will not treat your symptoms.

Fact #4 - Receding gums will not grow back

Receding gums expose more of your tooth root making you more susceptible to more serious gum disease symptoms. Receding gums cannot grow back on their own and will need professional treatment.

Fact #5 - Gum disease, even minor symptoms, is always a serious issue

Gums are left untreated can lead to the most serious form of gum disease called periodontitis which can cause irreversible symptoms.

Fact #6 - You should visit the dentist regularly – even when you don't have issues

Most people will not visit their dentist until they start experiencing issues, but it is important to visit your dentist regularly. Your dentist can find signs of gum disease and other problems before you show any visible symptoms.

Fact #7 - Brushing teeth too hard can cause bleeding gums

Do not assume that brushing your teeth too hard is the cause of your bleeding gums. Bleeding gums could also be a sign of gum disease and you should consult your dentist if you see blood after brushing your teeth.

Fact #8 - Bleeding gums do NOT affect only old people

Although bleeding gums is much more common with older age, it can affect anyone of any age.

Fact #9 - Bad breath is a sign of gum disease

Although bad breath can be caused by the breakdown of food in your mouth, it is also a symptom of periodontitis which should be treated immediately.

Visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/periodontal-gum-disease-tr... to view more information on gum disease treatment and prenvention.

David Wilhite is an  experienced dentist in Plano, Texas who takes the comfort of his patients seriously. Call us at (972) 964-3774 or visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/contact-us/ to discuss your goals and options for gum disease treatment.

Source: Gum disease symptoms – nine facts YOU didn't know about the common condition revealed – Express.co.uk

Contact
David Wilhite DDS
(972) 964-3774
***@wilhiteplanodentist.com
End
Source:David Wilhite DDS
Email:***@wilhiteplanodentist.com Email Verified
Tags:Gum Disease, Dental Health, Periodontal Gum Disease
Industry:Health
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AADS Marketing & Printing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share