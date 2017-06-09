News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
David Wilhite DDS - 9 Facts About Gum Disease You Should Know
According to a Centers for Disease Control study, almost half of American adults have some form of gum disease.
Fact #1 - Healthy gums don't bleed.
Healthy gums should not bleed when you brush or floss. If this occurs you should contact your dentist as soon as possible.
Fact #2 - Bleeding gums are caused by build-up of plaque
Plaque build-up is the main cause of bleeding gums. Minor build-up can be removed by regular brushing and flossing. Serious build-up will need to be removed by your dentist.
Fact #3 - Bleeding gums will NOT go away on their own without treatment
Do not ignore bleeding gums. Simple teeth brushing and flossing will not treat your symptoms.
Fact #4 - Receding gums will not grow back
Receding gums expose more of your tooth root making you more susceptible to more serious gum disease symptoms. Receding gums cannot grow back on their own and will need professional treatment.
Fact #5 - Gum disease, even minor symptoms, is always a serious issue
Gums are left untreated can lead to the most serious form of gum disease called periodontitis which can cause irreversible symptoms.
Fact #6 - You should visit the dentist regularly – even when you don't have issues
Most people will not visit their dentist until they start experiencing issues, but it is important to visit your dentist regularly. Your dentist can find signs of gum disease and other problems before you show any visible symptoms.
Fact #7 - Brushing teeth too hard can cause bleeding gums
Do not assume that brushing your teeth too hard is the cause of your bleeding gums. Bleeding gums could also be a sign of gum disease and you should consult your dentist if you see blood after brushing your teeth.
Fact #8 - Bleeding gums do NOT affect only old people
Although bleeding gums is much more common with older age, it can affect anyone of any age.
Fact #9 - Bad breath is a sign of gum disease
Although bad breath can be caused by the breakdown of food in your mouth, it is also a symptom of periodontitis which should be treated immediately.
Visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/
David Wilhite is an experienced dentist in Plano, Texas who takes the comfort of his patients seriously. Call us at (972) 964-3774 or visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/
Source: Gum disease symptoms – nine facts YOU didn't know about the common condition revealed – Express.co.uk
Contact
David Wilhite DDS
(972) 964-3774
***@wilhiteplanodentist.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse