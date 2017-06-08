Domestic Violence Survivor Empowers Victims & Survivors With Annual Purple Affair

Purple Affair 2017

Media Contact

Charessa Sawyer

(770) 765 - 5885

***@scvisionaryservices.com Charessa Sawyer(770) 765 - 5885

-- On October 7th, a diverse and philanthropic group of Atlanta professionals will assemble to pledge their generosity and ongoing support of Domestic Violence survivors during the 6th Annual Still Standing & Stepping Out, 2017 Purple Affair Fundraiser hosted by Yamma Brown Alexander, daughter of the legendary James Brown.Created by Author, Life Coach, Speaker, and Domestic Violence Survivor/Advocate Tamiko Lowry-Pugh, this year's event is expected to be yet another night to remember. With much success in previous years, the 2017 edition will treat guests to light fare, live entertainment, celebrity appearances, awards presentation and exciting fashion show in which survivors of abuse will showcase various style trends on the runway. Attendees will also hear from this year's honorees, Pastor Sabrina McKenzie, Tiffany Hill, and Erika Lee. Corporate Partners include Clayton Center, State Farm Agency & Erika Mitchell of Metro Brokers.With Tamiko's keen vision and steadfast commitment to the cause, her efforts usher in a creative flair to the world of philanthropy. The Still Standing Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Tamiko to provide Domestic Violence awareness, advocacy, and prevention strategies. The Foundation programs encourage political advocacy at the state and federal level, training and resources that educate and drive change and a mission to increase understanding of the impact of Domestic Violence in the community. Proceeds from The Purple Affair will benefit The Still Standing Foundation's Survivor Empowerment Program.For more information on The Still Standing Foundation visit www.thestillstandingfoundation.orgFor ticket information visit: PurpleAffair2017.Eventbrite.com