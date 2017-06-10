 
Industry News





Gunther International Announces Year End Financial Results

Gunther International Ltd. (OTC Pink Sheets: SORT.PK), today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
 
 
NORWICH, Conn. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Gunther International Ltd. (OTC Pink Sheets: SORT.PK), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-volume, intelligent software-driven mailing systems, and ink jet imagers and products for the packaging industry emphasizing product traceability today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, total sales were $27.04 million, compared to total sales of $31.64 million for the year ended March 31, 2016.  The $4.60 million decrease resulted from decreases in sales of Systems of $4.68 million and Maintenance of $1.28 million, partially offset by an increase in Supplies revenue of $1.36 million.  Net income was $81 thousand, or $0.00 per share, for the year ended, compared to net income of $852 thousand, or $0.04 per share, for the comparable period last year.

At March 31, 2017, the Company's Intelligent Mail Inserting segment had a systems order backlog of $1.77 million, compared to a systems order backlog of $1.08 million at March 31, 2016.  After the systems related activity in April and May, our order backlog decreased to $0.85 million at June 16, 2017.  The current backlog is higher than these periods in the prior year; additionally, the Company has ongoing negotiations that should result in future orders.

Marc Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "The Company's Ink Jet Printing segment has been showing strong revenue growth".

The Company posts current financial statements and other important information on PinkSheets.com (http://www.Otcmarkets.com; symbol: SORT.PK), as well as the Company's own website (http://guntherintl.com).
Source:
Email:***@guntherintl.com Email Verified
Phone:8608231427
