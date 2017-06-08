 
News By Tag
* Home Improvement
* Paint
* Orlando
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Local Painter Helps Orlando Homeowners Get a Fresh Look for Summer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home Improvement
Paint
Orlando

Industry:
Home

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Deals

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Clermont's The Paint Manager (http://tpmfl.com/) is offering 15% off pressure washing just in time for summer. Founded in 2000, The Paint Manager is a locally-owned and operated business, serving the Greater Central Florida area from Orlando to Windermere.

The mission of The Paint Manager is to provide their clients with the best service they can offer. Residential services include: roof cleaning, pressure washing services, waterproofing, interior painting, exterior painting and more areas of home maintenance.

The Paint Manager works with multiple vendors, such as Sherwin-Williams, Behr, and PPG, to provide customers with a wide array of choices, when it comes to painting their homes. The crew at The Paint Manager believe in customer satisfaction, ensuring that the job is done right. The Paint Manager is there from start to finish for any home maintenance project.

In May, The Paint Manager completely restored an Orlando homeowners roof through his "safe cleaning" method. Very few pressure washers and roof cleaners understand how to clean a roof safely to avoid causing underlying and costly damage. Mold and algae reduce the life of shingles. The "safe cleaning" removes mold and algae, preserving the life of a residential roof.

"The national average roof repair cost is $714, with most homeowners spending between $316 and $1,115" HomeAdvisor reports, in a 2017 study. "It goes without saying that large or complicated jobs should be handled by roofing professionals."

The Paint Manager also takes commercial clients (http://tpmfl.com/commercial-painting/), recently painting a 6000 gallon diesel tank. Services extend to both commercial and residential clients and extend to: gas stations, hotels, apartment complexes, communities and much more.

About The Paint Manager

Serving both residential and commercial clients, The Paint Manager offers roof repair, pressure cleaning, stucco repair, interior painting, exterior painting, and other home and business maintenance services.

The Paint Manager takes pride in the professionalism of his work. Following OSHA guidelines as a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, The Paint Manager provides customers with the most professional and affordable services available.

Location and Hours

The Paint Manager (http://tpmfl.com/contact-us/)

4327 S. Hwy. 27

Clermont, FL 34711

(407) 592-9935

The Paint Manager is a family owned and operated residential and commercial painting business. Serving the Central Florida area since 2000, The Paint Manager provides clients with the best service they can offer, from start to finish.

Contact
Virtual Stacks
***@virtualstacks.com
End
Source:The Paint Manager
Email:***@virtualstacks.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Improvement, Paint, Orlando
Industry:Home
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share