Local Painter Helps Orlando Homeowners Get a Fresh Look for Summer
The mission of The Paint Manager is to provide their clients with the best service they can offer. Residential services include: roof cleaning, pressure washing services, waterproofing, interior painting, exterior painting and more areas of home maintenance.
The Paint Manager works with multiple vendors, such as Sherwin-Williams, Behr, and PPG, to provide customers with a wide array of choices, when it comes to painting their homes. The crew at The Paint Manager believe in customer satisfaction, ensuring that the job is done right. The Paint Manager is there from start to finish for any home maintenance project.
In May, The Paint Manager completely restored an Orlando homeowners roof through his "safe cleaning" method. Very few pressure washers and roof cleaners understand how to clean a roof safely to avoid causing underlying and costly damage. Mold and algae reduce the life of shingles. The "safe cleaning" removes mold and algae, preserving the life of a residential roof.
"The national average roof repair cost is $714, with most homeowners spending between $316 and $1,115" HomeAdvisor reports, in a 2017 study. "It goes without saying that large or complicated jobs should be handled by roofing professionals."
The Paint Manager also takes commercial clients
About The Paint Manager
Serving both residential and commercial clients, The Paint Manager offers roof repair, pressure cleaning, stucco repair, interior painting, exterior painting, and other home and business maintenance services.
The Paint Manager takes pride in the professionalism of his work. Following OSHA guidelines as a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, The Paint Manager provides customers with the most professional and affordable services available.
Location and Hours
Location and Hours
4327 S. Hwy. 27
Clermont, FL 34711
(407) 592-9935
The Paint Manager is a family owned and operated residential and commercial painting business. Serving the Central Florida area since 2000, The Paint Manager provides clients with the best service they can offer, from start to finish.
Contact
Virtual Stacks
***@virtualstacks.com
End
