Dr. Angela Canfield Welcomes New Associate
Sandfly Family Dental and Premier Dental Designs Welcomes New Associate Dr. Katelyn Sundin
Sundin received her undergraduate degree in biology in 2013 and her doctorate of dental surgery in 2017, both from the University of West Virginia. She is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentistry.
In addition, she is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Georgia Dental Association and the Southeastern District Dental Association.
"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Sundin to the practice," Canfield said. "She brings an enthusiasm for dental health and overall patient health. She is trained and educated on the latest dental practices, and I'm excited to see what she teaches our patients."
Outside of dentistry, Sundin loves to cook, garden, go to the beach and spend time with her husband Jarrod and their two dogs.
For more information, visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
ABOUT PREMIER DENTAL DESIGNS AND SANDFLY FAMILY DENTAL
Dr. Angela Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentists. She practices at and owns two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA, 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA.
Both offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting.
The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
For more information, contact:
Angela C. Canfield DDS
molar799@yahoo.com
912-713-1398 Cell
912-826-4037 office
Media inquiries, contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
