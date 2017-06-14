News By Tag
David Wilhite DDS - American Academy of Pediatrics Says No Juice For Babies Or Children Under Age 1
"Fruit juice offers no nutritional benefit to children under age 1 and should not be included in their diet"
In the past fruit juice has been recommended by pediatricians as a healthy, natural source of vitamins. While there are some benefits to juices, they are full of sugars and calories which can lead to excess weight gain.
"We know that excessive fruit juice can lead to excessive weight gain and tooth decay," said co-author of the statement Steven A. Abrams, M.D., in a news release.
He goes on to say "Be cautious about putting a bottle or sippy cup in the child's mouth with fruit juice because that can cause really cause problems for their teeth," Abrams said.
"One hundred percent fresh or reconstituted fruit juice can be a healthy part of the diet of children older than 1 year when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet. Fruit drinks, however, are not nutritionally equivalent to fruit juice."
