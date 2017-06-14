 
June 2017
David Wilhite DDS - American Academy of Pediatrics Says No Juice For Babies Or Children Under Age 1

 
PLANO, Texas - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- David Wilhite and his team strive to help parents establish good dental health habits for children. A new policy statement published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in May 2017 says:

"Fruit juice offers no nutritional benefit to children under age 1 and should not be included in their diet"

In the past fruit juice has been recommended by pediatricians as a healthy, natural source of vitamins. While there are some benefits to juices, they are full of sugars and calories which can lead to excess weight gain.

"We know that excessive fruit juice can lead to excessive weight gain and tooth decay," said co-author of the statement Steven A. Abrams, M.D., in a news release.

He goes on to say "Be cautious about putting a bottle or sippy cup in the child's mouth with fruit juice because that can cause really cause problems for their teeth," Abrams said.

"One hundred percent fresh or reconstituted fruit juice can be a healthy part of the diet of children older than 1 year when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet. Fruit drinks, however, are not nutritionally equivalent to fruit juice."

Visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/dont-give-juice-to-baby/ to view more information and recommendations for how much juice children should have.

David Wilhite is a Plano Texas Dentist specializing in children's pediatric dentistry with over 30 years experience in general and cosmetic dentistry.

Keep your child smiling! call us at (972) 964-3774 or visit us at http://wilhiteplanodentist.com/pediatric-dentistry/ .

David Wilhite DDS
(972) 964-3774
***@wilhiteplanodentist.com
Source:David Wilhite DDS
Email:***@wilhiteplanodentist.com Email Verified
Tags:Dental Health, Dentistry News, Pediatric Dentistry
Industry:Health
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
