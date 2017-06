David Wilhite DDS - American Academy of Pediatrics Says No Juice For Babies Or Children Under Age 1

Contact

David Wilhite and his team strive to help parents establish good dental health habits for children. A new policy statement published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in May 2017 says: In the past fruit juice has been recommended by pediatricians as a healthy, natural source of vitamins. While there are some benefits to juices, they are full of sugars and calories which can lead to excess weight gain, said co-author of the statement Steven A. Abrams, M.D., in a news release. He goes on to say Abrams said. "One hundred percent fresh or reconstituted fruit juice can be a healthy part of the diet of children older than 1 year when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet. Fruit drinks, however, are not nutritionally equivalent to fruit juice."