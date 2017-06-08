HPVA Laboratories® Named By EPA As Official TSCA Title VI Third-Party Certifier

RESTON, Va.
- June 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- The first set of recognized third-party certifiers under the Environmental Protection Agency's Formaldehyde Emission Standards for Composite Wood Products Rule has been named, and HPVA Laboratories®
tops the list.
To date, the EPA has recognized only three laboratories worldwide that are authorized to provide certification services under TSCA Title VI, the federal rule that regulates formaldehyde emissions of composite wood products. The rule requires all producers of composite wood panels to use an EPA-recognized TPC to prove that their products comply with formaldehyde emission standards.
HPVA Laboratories®
, an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited product certification agency, has long been a go-to third-party certifier for manufacturers seeking to prove that their products meet or exceed the California Air Resources Board standard for formaldehyde emissions. Now, manufacturers of hardwood plywood, particleboard, medium-density fiberboard, and thin MDF can turn to HPVA Laboratories®
to certify that their products meet the EPA's Toxic Substances Control Act Title VI rule regulating formaldehyde emissions.
"National and international manufacturers rely on us to test and certify their composite wood products for compliance with U.S. and Canadian standards," stated Brian Sause, director of HPVA Laboratories®
. "That's why we immediately applied to be recognized as an EPA TSCA Title VI third-party certifier."
Customers give HPVA Laboratories®
stellar marks for technical skills, accuracy, on-time completion, and above all, customer service. "HPVA Laboratories®
program managers have been a huge help as we go through the certification process," stated Mark King, Plant Superintendent, American OEM Wood Floors. "They are easy to work with. They give clear instructions and are always available to answer questions. I wholeheartedly recommend them to any wood products manufacturer who needs certification."About HPVA Laboratories®:
Established in 1954, HPVA Laboratories®
is a leader in providing testing services and developing industry standards. The company's dedicated, professional staff has extensive experience and expertise in wood science, fire science, analytical chemistry, and inspection and certification services. Conveniently located near the Dulles International Airport just outside Washington, DC, HPVA Laboratories®
offers a wide range of testing and certification services. For more information, see www.hpvalaboratories.com
.