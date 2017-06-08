News By Tag
How SEO & UX Work Together to Drive Your Business
As customers have become smarter, search engines have adapted how they interpret and display information based on the modification of user intent. This is the result of evolving online environments that have shaped how customers interact with content.
No matter how someone finds and consumes your content, they have certain expectations when they interact with your brand. Every business must adapt.
That's why it's critical for businesses to combine user experience (UX) and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. Doing so will ensure more conversions and help you maintain a competitive advantage. Focusing on only one of these will result in sub-optimal experiences for your customers and less revenue.
Let's look at how SEO and UX work together to drive more conversions for your business.
The Common Goals of SEO and UX
The goal of every business is to make money.
No matter your industry, you depend on your website to build trust, answer questions, provide services, and sell products.
You depend on a holistic online presence to drive qualified traffic and increase conversions on your website. This means that you need to maximize your search engine visibility while also optimizing your website.
Your customers have specific problems, and they turn to search engines to find their answers. Once they find a website that meets their needs, they expect a great experience. https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com
This is why SEO and UX need to work together. Put simply: UX + SEO = $.
SEO is mainly focused on external elements and the architecture of a website and usually looks to drive traffic to your website. UX is primarily focused on engaging customers once they reach your website and implementing a design that minimizes distraction to maximize conversions.
Driving traffic to your site is worthless unless that traffic is qualified. At the same time, the design of your website is useless if you don't have any traffic to convert.
Collectively, SEO and UX need to focus on the intent of your users so your business produces a website that turns visitors into customers. https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com/
SEO and UX: BFFs <3
UX designers and SEOs were once competing against each other. Each thought their craft was better, and in many companies budget was divided between departments, so they had to fight to ensure adequate funding. However, as online marketing becomes more user-focused, many companies have discovered that SEO and UX work together to drive more sales.
Instead of competing, SEOs and UX teams should realize that they both focus on delivering a great experience at different stages of the customer's journey. In fact, SEO and UX are two sides of the same coin.
