Learn how to Plan Your Dream Wedding with Atlanta's Creatives
So you're engaged!... now what?
Come out and enjoy an exciting and informative afternoon with some of Atlanta's top wedding professionals to build an invaluable wedding plan that will not only maximize your budget, but also clarify your overall wedding vision as we guide you step by step through a successful wedding planning journey.
Start your day learning from one of Atlanta's most experienced and admired wedding planners. We will work with you to:
• Create a realistic and detailed wedding budget
• Assist w/ maximizing your budget and avoid budget overload
• Help you better understand the steps and tasks to be considered throughout your planning journey. You will receive a hard copy of Porche Weddings & Special Events 2017 step by step wedding planning guide which includes our highly desired list of Porche Weddings & Special Events preferred vendors
With all of our tools listed above, you will leave with a personalized experience to get you through every intricate detail of your wedding, leaving you feeling less stressed and more confident in your decision making processing.
With this wedding plan in place, savor an afternoon of valuable event professional insight as some of Atlanta's top rated creatives share their most genuine and practical advice in their field of expertise.
Some creatives will include:
• Wedding Planner
• Florist/Decorator w/ a DIY session
• Photographer
There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions along the way to give you the most out of our intimate setting with the professionals.
You'll walk away from this day with a strong understanding of the details that go into planning a successful wedding and a step by step plan to get you there.
WORKSHOP:
2:00pm – 5:00pm
Instructor: Keeyawna Porchè, Principal Planner & Founder of Porchè Weddings & Special Events
FEE: The course fee is $199.00 and includes all workshop materials including a swag bag full of bridal goodies, Porchè Weddings & Special Events wedding planning guide & Porchè Weddings's vendor referral list freebies, lite bites, photo booth, Ring selphie station and more. And for the VIB (Very Important Bride $249 we are offering a special ticket which includes all of the above + a one on one consultation to discuss your individual wedding plan with Keeyawna or Porche Weddings.
To be a part of this workshop, please contact us here (mailto:engaged@
**If the class minimum of 10 students is not reached within 1 weeks of the workshop, the workshop will be rescheduled. If the workshop is rescheduled, payment can be transferred to the next workshop date.
Contact
Porche Weddings & Special Events
Keeyawna Porche
4044822826
***@porcheweddings.com
