 
News By Tag
* Partnership
* GuidePosts OurPrayer
* The Salvation Army Others
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Danbury
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Partnership Announcement: Guideposts OurPrayer and The Salvation Army Others Trade For Hope

 
 
Working Together
Working Together
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Partnership
GuidePosts OurPrayer
The Salvation Army Others

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Danbury - Connecticut - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DANBURY, Conn. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: April Foster
The Salvation Army
845-263-9601
tradeforhope.com/others

Contact: Kelly Mangold
Guideposts
203-749-0250
ourprayer.org


PRESS RELEASE:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 14, 2017-

Guideposts OurPrayer Ministry and The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope (Others) announce their partnership to foster a better tomorrow for millions of people through their collective efforts.

The focus of this partnership is to share content to empower individuals worldwide to make a difference, one prayer, one product purchase at a time.

Through practical fair trade services, social enterprise and the power of community prayer, these organizations will equip diverse cultures for service to one another while raising awareness of both ministries in their communities.

"It is a blessing to work with like-minded organizations, such as The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope, who believe in the power of prayer," stated Ty'Ann Brown, OurPrayer Manager.  "We are looking forward to both audiences joining together to emphasize the importance of healthy, hope-filled lives through prayer."

"The partnership between Others Trade for Hope and OurPrayer will help people feel more deeply connected to the heart of the Father and His heart for the world," remarked April Foster, Director of Others Trade for Hope.  "This is an opportunity to enrich the lives of many through sharing the impact of a fair trade purchase."

About Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope:

The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope is the Salvation Army's Global Social Enterprise, which partners with over 1,600 artisans in Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Moldova linking local markets with global opportunities. The organization allows these communities to live healthy productive lives, filled with hope. The Salvation Army is an international organization working in over 128 countries around the world, whose message is Bible-based, and its ministry motivated by the love of God. For more information, please visit: Trade for Hope website (tradeforhope.com/others), Facebook and Instagram.

About OurPrayer:

For over 60 years, OurPrayer Ministry, a service of Guideposts, has prayed for millions of people worldwide. Each year, Guideposts OurPrayer is honored and humbled to pray for the prayer requests that are submitted through their prayer network. OurPrayer community is considered 'a sacred place in a digital space, where love and prayer abound.' They offer people a variety of ways to pray and be prayed for, through Guideposts OurPrayer website (ourprayer.org), Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and OurPrayer App (IOS and Android platforms.)

About Guideposts:

Guideposts is a non-profit organization that touches millions of lives every day through products and services that inspire, encourage, and uplift. Through magazines, books, prayer networks and outreach programs, Guideposts reaches people in their time of need, with timely and timeless messages of hope, reassurance and faith. For more information on Guideposts, please visit www.guideposts.org and follow Guideposts on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

Contact
Guideposts, Kelly Mangold
The Salvation Army, April Foster
***@guideposts.org
End
Source:
Email:***@guideposts.org
Tags:Partnership, GuidePosts OurPrayer, The Salvation Army Others
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Danbury - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share