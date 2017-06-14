News By Tag
Partnership Announcement: Guideposts OurPrayer and The Salvation Army Others Trade For Hope
PRESS RELEASE:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 14, 2017-
Guideposts OurPrayer Ministry and The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope (Others) announce their partnership to foster a better tomorrow for millions of people through their collective efforts.
The focus of this partnership is to share content to empower individuals worldwide to make a difference, one prayer, one product purchase at a time.
Through practical fair trade services, social enterprise and the power of community prayer, these organizations will equip diverse cultures for service to one another while raising awareness of both ministries in their communities.
"It is a blessing to work with like-minded organizations, such as The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope, who believe in the power of prayer," stated Ty'Ann Brown, OurPrayer Manager. "We are looking forward to both audiences joining together to emphasize the importance of healthy, hope-filled lives through prayer."
"The partnership between Others Trade for Hope and OurPrayer will help people feel more deeply connected to the heart of the Father and His heart for the world," remarked April Foster, Director of Others Trade for Hope. "This is an opportunity to enrich the lives of many through sharing the impact of a fair trade purchase."
About Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope:
The Salvation Army Others Trade for Hope is the Salvation Army's Global Social Enterprise, which partners with over 1,600 artisans in Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Moldova linking local markets with global opportunities. The organization allows these communities to live healthy productive lives, filled with hope. The Salvation Army is an international organization working in over 128 countries around the world, whose message is Bible-based, and its ministry motivated by the love of God. For more information, please visit: Trade for Hope website (tradeforhope.com/
About OurPrayer:
For over 60 years, OurPrayer Ministry, a service of Guideposts, has prayed for millions of people worldwide. Each year, Guideposts OurPrayer is honored and humbled to pray for the prayer requests that are submitted through their prayer network. OurPrayer community is considered 'a sacred place in a digital space, where love and prayer abound.' They offer people a variety of ways to pray and be prayed for, through Guideposts OurPrayer website (ourprayer.org)
About Guideposts:
Guideposts is a non-profit organization that touches millions of lives every day through products and services that inspire, encourage, and uplift. Through magazines, books, prayer networks and outreach programs, Guideposts reaches people in their time of need, with timely and timeless messages of hope, reassurance and faith. For more information on Guideposts, please visit www.guideposts.org and follow Guideposts on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
