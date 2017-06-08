News By Tag
Fieldpoint Service Applications Announces Integration with WorkMarket's Workforce Mana
Fieldpoint provides a seamless integration with WorkMarket, enabling their clients to quickly connect companies with freelancers/
"The growing trend in the service industry is an increased use of third parties and contractors to deliver our client's service obligations. The integration of Fieldpoint to WorkMarket creates a seamless interaction between our customers, field service dispatch system and automated labor markets, providing huge efficiencies for our mutual customers." Rich Smart, President, Fieldpoint Service Applications.
ABOUT FIELDPOINT
Fieldpoint Service Applications is a developer of field service software and project job costing applications. Our specialized integrations with CRM and financial management systems provide our customers with enterprise visibility while streamlining sales and service operations. With over 25 years of experience, over 750 valued customers, and a solid network of reselling partners, Fieldpoint enables service organizations to run leaner, smarter and more profitably. For more information about Fieldpoint and their service management software applications, please visit www.fieldpoint.net or call 1 (866) 336-5282.
ABOUT WORK MARKET
WorkMarket, the OS for work, was founded in 2010 with a clear yet ambitious vision: to power the future of work. Today, we're building the modern work market, a frictionless exchange between businesses and skilled professionals. Our cloud-based labor automation platform helps businesses unlock new levels of productivity, engagement, and growth by building and automating a flexible workforce. WorkMarket seamlessly integrates into the Fieldpoint Service Management software application. To learn more, visit www.workmarket.com.
