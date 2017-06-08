Etech to Host Workshop and Exhibit at 18th Annual CCW 2017

Spread the Word

-- Etech Global Services is hosting an interactive workshop that will scrutinize the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics for Personalized Customer Experience at Call Center Week, The Mirage, Las Vegas.The workshop will begin at 8:00 am CST on June 27, 2017. Etech's Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Jim Iyoob along with Etech's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kaylene Eckels will share insights on how AI when integrated with Quality Monitoring Systems helps to enhance the customer experience. Etech believes AI will speed up the pace of innovation in the contact center quality monitoring verticals across the globe.This is an exciting time in the Call Center industry where digital transformation is revolutionizing contact center services and solutions. Etech encourages you to visit booth #512 at the 2017 Call Center Week where the Etech team will demonstrate solutions and discuss call center services to boost your business growth. You will have an opportunity to explore real time solutions for the challenges you encounter in your call centers and learn different ways to overcome these challenges.Throughout the show, attendees are encouraged to visit the Etech Global Services Booth #512 for:One-on-one meetings with the Etech's CCO and COOTry your luck on our slot machine for cool give-a-waysLearn how to take advantage Etech's services to achieve exceptional customer experienceExplore the many ways businesses can reach more international customers in 2017-2018Etech's Chief Customer Officer, Jim Iyoob, said "Artificial Intelligence tools need to be skillfully operated to deliver actionable business insights. Your PEOPLE will drive the AI results, so optimizing AI tools requires people, who are proficient at both the art and the science of applying sophisticated methodologies to achieve your company's objectives."During Call Center Week, Etech will be posting live updates of the event on Facebook, and Twitter. So stay tuned to see what's happening on the technology front and how to optimize your services to deliver superior customer experiences.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.