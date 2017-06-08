Orion Technologies Earns AS9100 Certification In Compliance with IAQG Quality Management Standards

Contact

-- Embedded computer manufacturer, Orion Technologies, has received an AS9100 certification from SAI Global, an ANAB accredited certification body. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard developed for the Aviation, Space and Defense industry. It's managed by the IAQG and is based upon ISO 9001.This standard gives Aviation, Space and Defense organizations an in-depth quality system to help provide safe and reliable products to their customers.Upgrading Orion's Quality Management System from ISO9001 to the more stringent AS9100 highlights Orion's commitment to continuous improvement and improved quality to all their customers, especially their customers in the Aviation, Space and Defense Markets. The implementation of this quality standard has boosted the Central Florida-based organization's growth and reflects Orion's unwavering commitment to provide a quality product every time."We've always strived to provide our customers exactly what they envisioned. They count on Orion to deliver quality products that meet or exceed their expectations. Our AS9100 certified Quality Management System helps me rest assured that our team is adequately prepared to handle even the most rigorous projects." – Nirav Pandya, President & CEOOrion has successfully generated products utilizing an extensive assortment of microprocessors since 1990. Their single board computer offering includes both custom and standard form factors such as VPX, VME, Compact PCI and PMC. The majority of their products are offered in five ruggedization levels from standard commercial to rugged, extended temperature with conduction cooling. At Orion, they put the customer at the center of their business. They strive to provide the highest quality of products backed by exceptional service and supportIf you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nirav Pandya at 407-476-2120 or email at npandya@oriontechnologies.com.