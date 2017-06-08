 
News By Tag
* Orion Technologies
* SAI Global
* AS9100 Certification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Orion Technologies Earns AS9100 Certification In Compliance with IAQG Quality Management Standards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Orion Technologies
SAI Global
AS9100 Certification

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Embedded computer manufacturer, Orion Technologies, has received an AS9100 certification from SAI Global, an ANAB accredited certification body. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard developed for the Aviation, Space and Defense industry. It's managed by the IAQG and is based upon ISO 9001.

This standard gives Aviation, Space and Defense organizations an in-depth quality system to help provide safe and reliable products to their customers.

Upgrading Orion's Quality Management System from ISO9001 to the more stringent AS9100 highlights Orion's commitment to continuous improvement and improved quality to all their customers, especially their customers in the Aviation, Space and Defense Markets. The implementation of this quality standard has boosted the Central Florida-based organization's growth and reflects Orion's unwavering commitment to provide a quality product every time.

"We've always strived to provide our customers exactly what they envisioned. They count on Orion to deliver quality products that meet or exceed their expectations. Our  AS9100 certified Quality Management System helps me rest assured that our team is adequately prepared to handle even the most rigorous projects." – Nirav Pandya, President & CEO

Orion has successfully generated products utilizing an extensive assortment of microprocessors since 1990. Their single board computer offering includes both custom and standard form factors such as VPX, VME, Compact PCI and PMC. The majority of their products are offered in five ruggedization levels from standard commercial to rugged, extended temperature with conduction cooling. At Orion, they put the customer at the center of their business. They strive to provide the highest quality of products backed by exceptional service and support

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nirav Pandya at 407-476-2120 or email at npandya@oriontechnologies.com.

Contact
Orion Technologies - Nirav Pandya
***@oriontechnologies.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oriontechnologies.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orion Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share