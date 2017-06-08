News By Tag
Ascensus Announces Completion of Kravitz, Inc. Acquisition
Firm Advances Growth Strategy While Enhancing Cash Balance Capabilities
Kravitz, Inc. is a retirement administration firm and Cash Balance specialist focused on bringing its clients the latest in the design, administration, and management of corporate retirement plans. As part of the deal, Ascensus also acquired Kravitz Back Office Solutions, which delivers private-label actuarial services to third-party administrators across the country to help them grow and succeed with Cash Balance plans. Not included in the deal were Kravitz Investment Services, Inc., a registered investment advisor that supports Cash Balance investments, and the Payden/Kravitz Cash Balance Plan Fund, a mutual fund designed exclusively for Cash Balance retirement plans.
"The addition of Kravitz to the Ascensus family of companies represents a significant step for our growth strategy," says Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate development and M&A. "We are aggressively pursuing acquisition opportunities not only in our core markets of retirement and college savings solutions, but also within natural adjacencies like health solutions, benefits administration, and other areas. This will help us to meet our goal of closing at least 8 to 10 new acquisitions per year for the foreseeable future."
"Over the years, Kravitz has worked hard to build a reputation that has made their name synonymous with Cash Balance expertise," states Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "Bringing this expertise into the fold—along with Kravitz's dedicated team of associates—allows Ascensus to broaden our retirement offerings so that we can help even more Americans save for the future."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology and service solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of banks, credit unions, states, governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
