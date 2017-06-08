PremFina Wins Prestigious 2017 Bully Award

 
PremFina, a U.K. based insurtech company, honoured as a leading new European TMT company at White Bull Summits
 
 
LONDON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- PremFina Ltd, a U.K. based insurtech company, was announced as a winner of the 2017 Bully Awards (http://whitebull.com/award/2017-bully-awards) at the White Bull Summits' (http://whitebull.com/) seventh annual Pathways (http://whitebull.com/event/pathways-2017) event, Europe's exclusive event for technology entrepreneurs and investors.

The Pathways awards gala, which took place on 7 June 2017 in Barcelona, saw PremFina secure the prestigious title in the Longhorn category, awarding post-Series A and growth stage Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) companies. PremFina's Software-as-a-Service enables the financing of insurance premiums in the U.K. insurance market.

A total of 60 European companies were shortlisted as finalists for this year's Bully Awards, selected from a pool of nearly 500 entries. PremFina, one of thirty deserving winners, was selected by a panel of notable journalists and industry experts. The full list of the 2017 White Bull Bully Award winners can be seen here (http://whitebull.com/latest/our-2017-bully-award-winners).

Elizabeth Perry, Co-founder and Creative Director of White Bull Summits, said: "Year-on-year we're always impressed by the standard of entries and overwhelming interest to the Bully Awards. This year's submissions were particularly strong in the Nordics and the UK, emphasising the huge amount of entrepreneurial talent coming out of Europe. It's also great to see our judges impressed and excited to witness a new evolution of technology businesses step into the spotlight and spur on Europe's innovation scene."

Bundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive Officer of PremFina, said: "It's been a true team effort to get to this point of success and win the prestigious 2017 Bully Award. To be recognised as one of the leading new insurtech companies in Europe, only motivates us further to work even harder towards achieving our goals."

PremFina empowers brokers by allowing them to maximise control over their customer relationships through providing them with their own-branded premium finance software and financing options.

The Bully Awards is now in its seventh year and celebrates the excellence in product innovation, leadership and performance, growth and growth potential. The White Bull judges carefully reviewed seed-stage, early-stage and growth-stage companies. They selected the winners based on those they felt demonstrated clear potential for sustainable growth and a high probability of further success. White Bull has a successful track record in identifying European TMT companies that are poised for a bright future, with over 75% having received significant funding, expansion, or moving on to exit.

About PremFina

PremFina supplies insurance brokers with their own branded premium financing through the provision of both the software to manage the sale of broker-branded insurance policies to consumers and businesses as well as financing from third parties, to enable brokers' customers to pay their policy premiums via monthly instalment plans. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as the chance to cross-sell and up-sell additional products.

For more information, please visit PremFina at http://www.premfina.com, like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/PremFina) or follow PremFina on Twitter @PremFina. (http://twitter.com/PremFina)

About White Bull

White Bull Summits celebrates and champions European Tech innovation, connecting the innovators with the global investment, corporate development, services and resources they need to succeed. Built upon the extensive knowledge and network of its founders and advisors, and in the spirit of the "wily beast" inside all successful businesses, White Bull brings together the best and the brightest – Europe's top technology and media leaders, entrepreneurs, visionaries, global investors, thought leaders, and global icons.

For more information, please visit White Bull at http://whitebull.com/, like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/whitebullsummits) or follow White Bull on Twitter @whitebullsummit (http://www.twitter.com/whitebullsummit).

Press contacts

FieldHouse Associates

Charlie Hamilton, Senior Account Director, FieldHouse Associates

E: charlie@fieldhouseassociates.com

T: +44 (0)7500 804013

Cordelia Meacher, Managing director, Fieldhouse Associates

E: cordelia@fieldhouseassociates.com

T: +44 (0)7961 311080

White Bull Summits

Elizabeth Perry, Co-founder of White Bull Summits

E: elizabeth@whitebull.com

T: +34 (0)935 192 912

PremFina

Karolina Komarnicka, Marketing Assistant

E: Karolina.Komarnicka@premfina.com

T: +44 (0) 207 745 6216

