News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Key Themes Centred Around Regulation & New Market Dynamics at 8th Annual Biosimilars Industry Summit
Biosimilars 2017 draws from European experience to unveil new market access and commercialisation strategies for an evolving pharmaceutical landscape
Following on from changes in governing rules and the emergence of new market dynamics, SMi Group's 8th annual industry summit on Biosimilars & Biobetters will feature three key themes on the current biosimilars environment;
Tailored for a global audience, the agenda for 2017 will draw from Europe's booming Biosimilars market which has been leading the way in drug development due to favourable EMA policies. It will welcome expertise from the likes of Merck, QuintilesIMS, Boehringher Ingelheim, Teva and more.
Current Biosimilars Environment:
Market Access: Case study insight on the first biosimilar approved for Osteoporosis will look to develop techniques in bringing the next generation of biosimilars to market. Highlights will also include talks surrounding product differentiation and commercialisation.
Regulation: This spotlight will address FDA interchangeability and what it means to the industry. It will also offer strategic direction on compliance when designing switching studies and choosing reference products; and explore current IP laws in biosimilars.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at https://www.smi-
Biosimilars & Biobetters
27th & 28th September 2017, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
--end –
* Source: http://thehill.com/
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse