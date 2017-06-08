News By Tag
Expense on Demand development means faster expense approval on the move
Enhanced functionality from market-leading expense management app Expense on Demand now means an even more streamlined expense management software system.
"Our new functionality, introduced only a few days ago, puts users even closer to the heart of our business. We have made it possible for approvers to sign off expense claims from their smartphones anywhere, at any time – so long as they have a WiFi connection. That means we're not only helping them to save money through more effective expense control, but to make more time available for activity that adds value to a business," she said. "It always ought to be possible to make more money, but once time is gone, it's gone for ever."
Expense on Demand is the most powerful package of four offered by software developers of the company, and is aimed at corporate clients with thousands of employees. "It's feature-rich and flexible," says Sunita. "And as far as approval processes are concerned, we have built in up to six levels of approval – if there's a company that needs more, we have yet to find it."
The Solo Expenses suite of expense management solutions is a cloud-based SaaS system, so it's accessible anywhere in the world at any hour of any day or night. It works in any currency, and it's never further away than an employee's smartphone.
Solo Expenses is permanently offered as a free download, with costs for three packages are minimal, says Sunita. "We believe savings in time and money made by any company using our product will be of greater value than the investment in the software. It's a bold claim, and the only way to validate it is for companies to try it. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain."
ExpenseOnDemand & Solo Expenses is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.
ExpenseOnDemand was launched onto the market in 2003.
Solo Expenses was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.
The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.
Expense on Demand functionality includes:
Vehicle management,
Duty of Care and mileage validation
Sophisticated expense policy compliance
Counter Approvals
Global currency, policy and cross country approval
Travel booking and Credit card management
Advanced report writer
