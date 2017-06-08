News By Tag
Now on Indiegogo: T-Track by Totto, the Smart Backpack That Tracks Valuables
T-Track makes sure users never leave anything behind again!—offering GPS locator, a USB charging port, integrated lock, ergonomic design, and more
Designed to eliminate concerns often associated with travel, namely losing or forgetting valuables and the hassle of verifying they are accounted for while within bags, T-track is equipped with smart tracking tags that users can easily attach to their belongings and monitor through the T-Track app. T-Track's vibration sensors, located directly on the backpack and a feature of the mobile app, immediately notify users of neglected or forgotten valuables so that personal items are never left behind. Ensuring the backpack is always safe, T-Track has lockable zippers and a built-in 3-digit combination lock that can easily be secured to a chair or pole.
T-Track boasts various compartments for safe and secure organization, including separate water bottle and headphone slots as well as several hidden pockets. For on-demand, easy device charging, T-Track also hosts a USB charging port.
The T-Track is the result of a collaborative process in which Totto's culture of innovation shines through T-Labs: a laboratory that allows the employees of the renowned Latin American brand to join different phases for the development of a product: research, planning, design and/or implementation.
The vision for this collaborative process was realized through Totto's collaboration with university designers, namely during ME310 Global Innovation Course at Stanford University (USA), Swinburne University of Technology (Australia), and Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Cali (Colombia). Through these partnerships, the team researched, designed, and analyzed over 20 prototypes, resulting in the conception of the backpack offering the ultimate in design and functionality:
Additional features of T-Track include:
● Sophisticated, water-resistant design
● Hard shell and padded laptop/tablet pocket for enhanced protection
● Reinforced bottom and footstand
● Luggage handle attachment and top and side handles
T-Track is available in Coal Black, Desert Beige, or Royal Purple, starting at $99 through T-Track's Indiegogo campaign, which is 45% off the $180 expected retail price in the US. To learn more, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/
About Totto
Inspired by a culture of commitment to its environment, employees, partners, and customers alike, Totto is a leading provider of consumer accessory solutions such as bags, clothes and accessories, merging fashion and functionality to provide products that are designed to support day-to-day living while remaining on trend. Founded in 1987 in Bogota, Colombia, Totto is present in 52 countries and more than 600 locations worldwide.
Media Contact
ericab@lotus823.com
