Reed Orthodontics Awards 13,000th Patient with Free Orthodontic Treatment
Dr. Reed celebrates practice milestone by giving the gift of a smile.
"Will You Be 13K" was the campaign launched in March to celebrate the practice's history in the community. Knowing the office was on target to see their 13,000th patient some time in Spring, Dr. Reed wanted to add an exciting component. All new patients who started treatment received a scratch off card with various prizes including gift cards, discounts on treatment, free VPro treatment accelerators, iPad Minis, and the ultimate grand prize of free orthodontic treatment.
On May 23rd, Dr. Reed and his staff recorded the winning patient, Jessica, via Facebook live stream receiving her giant check for free orthodontic treatment.
"We knew at our consultation that this was the office for us. Your communication and kindness to my family was amazing. Now, after this, I don't have the words to describe. Thank you!" says Jessica's father, Juan.
Dr. Reed and the team were thrilled to give this impactful gift to such a great family.
"It was such a rewarding experience. I love giving back to the community as much as I can. Seeing the reaction from the winning patient and her father was priceless. I look forward to working with Jessica on her smile journey," says Dr. Reed.
Dr. Charles Reed is a long-standing orthodontist in Aurora and Denver with over 26 years of experience in the field. He has been honored as Top Dentist in 5280 Magazine by his peers since 2010, Family Favorite in Colorado Parent Magazine since 2011, Best of the Best Community of Centennial Award since 2010 and has received the Talk of the Town award for excellence in customer satisfaction since 2010.
In an effort to provide patients with the best possible orthodontic care, Dr. Reed has recently achieved Top 1% Invisalign status, meaning he is now in the top 1% of all Invisalign providers in the world.
To learn more about Dr. Reed or Reed Orthodontics, visit www.reedortho.com.
Reed Orthodontics incorporates the latest orthodontic technology and the most advanced treatment methods to offer patients fully customized treatment plans. Dr. Charles Reed offers braces and Invisalign for children, teens and adults in the Aurora and Denver areas. In addition to orthodontic treatment, Dr. Reed specializes in TMJ Therapy, laser treatment and sleep apnea treatment. For more information on Reed Orthodontics visit www.reedortho.com.
