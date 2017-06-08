News By Tag
New appointments at clixifix®
Spennymoor-based clixifix®, a digital solutions developer for the building and construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Account managers with immediate effect.
Nadine joins clixifix from Santander where she excelled in her role as Customer Service Advisor. Bringing over 5 years of direct, customer service experience across a wide range of industries, Nadine has all of the personal and professional tools to ensure that clixifix® customers receive the highest level of service and attention.
Joining Nadine is Gillian Hilton. Gillian's work experience includes over 15 years Sales and Customer Account Management experience in Media, Radio, and Outdoor Advertising. Gillian also runs her own Advertising magazine which runs monthly for local business to reach their local customers and help grow their business. Managing this publication has given Gillian unique insight into the challenges small and medium business face and has enabled her to develop all of the necessary skills to ensure her clients' success.
James Farrell, MD and Co-Founder of clixifix® said:
''I am delighted to welcome Nadine and Gillian as we continue to expand the team. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise and will add depth to our sales and marketing activities. They will be an integral part of developing long term, strategic relationships with existing and new clixifix® users as we continue to promote new approaches to Customer Care within the house building and Construction Sector.
In just 30 seconds, you can sign up for clixifix and quickly begin experiencing the benefits of a dedicated, purpose-built customer Care platform for House builders and Commercial Contractors.
You get a 30-day free trial and we have many excellent resources to help you determine if clixifix is the right solution for your business that can be found at https://www.clixifix.com . Let clixifix empower your team to Customer Care Excellence today…
About clixifix®
