Verneda Adele of HUMAN INTONATION Featured in NYC-DOHMH "Bare It All" Ad Campaign for Sexual Health

Groundbreaking "Bare It All" ad campaign empowers LGBTQ New Yorkers to find a doctor they can talk to openly about their sex lives
 
Founder, Verneda Adele White featured in "Bare It All" ad campaign
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in full swing, June is LGBT Pride Month, the time of year that honors the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, and celebrates the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally. In connection with Pride Month, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC-DOHMH) has launched a new, citywide sexual health awareness campaign, "Bare It All."

As a long-time partner and former Co-Chair of the Brooklyn region of New York Knows, the NYC-DOHMH's city-wide HIV Testing initiative, Verneda Adele White, Founder and Creative Director of the premium, charity-driven apparel brand Human Intonation (www.humanintonation.com), is featured in the provocative and groundbreaking campaign with trailblazers including Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Disease Control at the NYC-DOHMH. The campaign empowers LGBTQ New Yorkers to talk openly with their doctors about their sex lives, drug use and any issues that affect their health. It also encourages New Yorkers to find a health care provider who allows patients to share details of their lives without judgment.

On June 6th, the de Blasio Administration published and distributed New York City's first-ever LGBTQ Health Care Bill of Rights, which details health care protections on local, state and federal levels to empower LGBTQ New Yorkers to get the health care they deserve. The Bill of Rights also reiterates that medical providers and their support staff are legally required to offer LGBTQ New Yorkers quality care regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

"We, at HUMAN INTONATION, believe in equal quality healthcare for all, and personally as an avid ally of the LGBTQ community, I welcome the opportunity for my image to be used in a way that encourages others to access the care that is right for them," says White. "We encourage everyone to 'Bare It All' as a gateway to making positive choices about our sexual health including HIV/AIDS prevention, testing and treatment." The "Bare It All" campaign has been covered by NY1, and will appear on the NYC subway, MTA bus stands and online in both English and Spanish.

---

ABOUT HUMAN INTONATION: Inspired by Verneda Adele White's personal family experience during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the loss of her very close cousin to AIDS, HUMAN INTONATION® is the premium, charity-driven apparel brand dedicated to raising awareness and funding for today's pertinent social & human rights issues including HIV/AIDS prevention, testing and treatment.

SOURCE: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

