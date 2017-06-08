News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Navrattan Techno Ventures: A rising IP firm in India
Navrattan Techno Ventures has a multidisciplinary team of scientists and advisors who provide financial and technical assistance to Multinational Companies, R&D Institutes, start-ups, investment firms and service providers involved in the development f new and innovative processes. The company inspires and accelerates innovation for businesses and Research & Development leaders in consumer, health and industrial sectors.
From new investment opportunities to extensive technical challenges, Navrattan Techno Venture delivers impartial advice and help create IP's that create real value for the businesses. The Company's highly collaborative approach combines scientific expertise with deep market knowledge and a network of the best minds in industry and beyond. The firm comprises IP experts who has a broad base of technical know-how and provide high quality services in the field of Intellectual Property.
The company is capable to ensure its clientele exclusive IP rights. Venture's focus is on helping enterprises grow through IP and innovation strategies, developing skills and expertise in science & technology, and creating a vibrant ecosystem where today's ideas become tomorrow's assets. At present the Company has over 25 IP's from over the world to its name. All the technologies are unique inventions that promises Eco-friendly and sustainable future.
For more information on the company visit us at http://navrattangroup.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse