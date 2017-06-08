 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Navrattan Techno Ventures: A rising IP firm in India

 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Navrattan Techno Ventures is one of the emerging companies in India dealing in developing, acquiring and selling Intellectual Property Rights. A vertical of Navrattan Group acquires and exploits the IP's in Indian subcontinent. The Company is headed by Mr. Himanshu Verma, the Founder & Chairman of Navrattan Group. Mr. Verma is a visionary who has invested in developing and acquiring IP's and collaborating with various firms all over the world to provide a sustainable future to the people of India.

Navrattan Techno Ventures has a multidisciplinary team of scientists and advisors who provide financial and technical assistance to Multinational Companies, R&D Institutes, start-ups, investment firms and service providers involved in the development f new and innovative processes. The company inspires and accelerates innovation for businesses and Research & Development leaders in consumer, health and industrial sectors.

From new investment opportunities to extensive technical challenges, Navrattan Techno Venture delivers impartial advice and help create IP's that create real value for the businesses. The Company's highly collaborative approach combines scientific expertise with deep market knowledge and a network of the best minds in industry and beyond. The firm comprises IP experts who has a broad base of technical know-how and provide high quality services in the field of Intellectual Property.

The company is capable to ensure its clientele exclusive IP rights. Venture's focus is on helping enterprises grow through IP and innovation strategies, developing skills and expertise in science & technology, and creating a vibrant ecosystem where today's ideas become tomorrow's assets. At present the Company has over 25 IP's from over the world to its name. All the technologies are unique inventions that promises Eco-friendly and sustainable future.

For more information on the company visit us at http://navrattangroup.com/
Source:Navrattan Techno Ventures
Email:***@nbci.in Email Verified
Jun 14, 2017 News



