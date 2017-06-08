News By Tag
Emirates introduces laptop handling service for US flights
As is known, in response to the intelligence on terrorism threats, recently a ban was imposed on using laptops and tablets as carry-on devices for flights.
In the case of Emirates flights that are bound to the US through Dubai, the airline plans to let the passengers use their laptops and tablet devices during the first leg of their journey, as well as during the process of transit in Dubai. In order to do so, the airline added, the passengers will be required to declare any banned electronics that they're carrying, and hand over the same to the security personnel, right before entering the boarding gates. The airline's staff will then ensure that the devices are carefully packed and loaded on the aircraft. The devices will be returned to the passengers as soon as they land in their destination within the US territory. The airline clarified that this service will be offered at no additional cost to all the passengers alike.
However, in the case of passengers starting the journey in Dubai, the airline is encouraging them to pack the devices in the check-in luggage as a means to avoid uncalled for delays. This is of course, for US-bound flights only.
The airline added that the passengers need to be aware of the fact that for non-stop flights between Dubai and the US, all hand baggage and cabin luggage will be thoroughly searched. It is hence the prerogative of the travellers to announce their devices before such a search is conducted, and make sure that the banned device are packed in the check-in luggage beforehand.
The President of Emirates, Mr Tim Clark divulged the fact that almost 90 percent of Emirates passengers travelling to the US have been known to use the on-board mobile services and the Wi-Fi facility offered by the airlines, suing their smartphones. This percentage is, however, fairly low when it comes to laptops and tablet devices, with only 6 and 4 percent of the passengers using the services, respectively. While this does not nullify the use of such devices in offline mode, but the fact is that the passengers can now enjoy a laidback time, and enjoy the much-needed break from their devices, while enjoying Emirate's on board services, while watching the latest movies and listening to their favourite music.
The airline will not leave any stone unturned to ensure compliance with respect to this newly introduced restriction on the use of electronic devices on the flight cabin. If need be, the airline will also deploy additional staff in a bid to offer added assistance to passengers. Thankfully for the airline and the passengers, this directive is not applicable for US-bound flights going via Athens and Milan.
