2017 Topps® Baseball Series 2 Releases with Autographs, Relic Cards and Ultra-Hot Rookie Cards
The Ultimate Card Giveaway Returns with a Chance to Own Original Topps Cards from its 66-Year History
Topps Baseball Series 2 includes cards of top stars, incredible achievements and collectible rookies, including Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Bryce Harper, Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and New York Yankees sensational rookie Aaron Judge throughout the base, insert, autographed and relic cards. It also continues the popular Ultimate Card Giveaway where original cards from throughout Topps' 66-year history will be randomly inserted into Series 2 packs.
"The release of one of our flagship products is always an exciting time at Topps," said Clay Luraschi, Topps Vice President of Product Development. "We get to honor all that makes baseball great with a nod to its history while also celebrating its upcoming stars."
The new release also includes a celebration of the Midsummer Classic with a look at past Home Run Derby champions, All-Time All-Stars and All-Star Most Valuable Players, including the likes of Cal Ripken Jr., Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, Pedro Martinez, Derek Jeter and more.
There is also a look back at the 1987 Topps Baseball design, continuing a 30-year anniversary celebration that began in 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1, with the Rookie and All-Star edition. This special 100-card subset features Aaron Judge, David Ortiz, Clayton Kershaw, Sandy Koufax, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi and other top current and retired stars.
In addition, baseball fans will get a chance to continue their chase of the MLB Network Collection with the next 10 cards in the 29-card set. Rare autographed cards are also available of the MLB Network personalities, former players-turned-
"The inserts in Topps Baseball showcase a great collection of what baseball stands for -- the history and tradition and evolution of the sport," Luraschi said. "There are so many unique cards offered in Topps Baseball Series 2, including autographed cards, cards on different technologies such as clear plastic, and rare cards that baseball fans can't find anywhere else."
The popular First Pitch™ insert set returns with another 20 subjects depicting newsworthy moments of notable people throwing out the first pitch before an MLB game.
2017 Topps Baseball Series 2 not only includes the final 350 base cards to this year's flagship set, but baseball fans can also find autographs and memorabilia cards in random packs. These special cards give collectors a chance to own a piece of the game.
Pick up packs of 2017 Topps Baseball Series 2 in local hobby shops, Walmart, Target, Topps.com and other retailers.
Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007.
