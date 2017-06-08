News By Tag
June is National Healthy Homes Month
Radon gas is a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas. It is formed by the radioactive decay of uranium in the soil. Radon gas is always present; the levels of the radon gas found in or near your home are where the danger lays. Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer, only falling to second hand smoke damage. Radon gas is microscopic, radioactive particles that are in the air. When the air is breathed in, these microscopic particles go with, getting trapped inside the lungs. Over time, the buildup of these particles in the lungs can be life threatening. The level of Radon gas in the air will determine how much is inhaled per minute. For example, air with an elevated level of Radon means that homeowners are breathing in more radioactive particles than homeowners with a low level.
Each week in June, National Healthy Homes Month will be focusing on many aspects of having a safe home. SWAT Environmental urges homeowners to consider testing for Radon gas throughout the month. All that is needed is to pick up a test kit, follow the instructions, and find out what level of Radon gas the home is experiencing. National Healthy Homes Month is the perfect reminder that indoor air quality is one of the biggest factors in determining whether or not the home is accurately protected. Families worry about whether the knives are put away safely, the medication in the bathroom, the cleaning supplies, and even the security system. However, not many take the time to check the air quality. Join SWAT Environmental in creating a safe home environment for everyone by testing the home today.
