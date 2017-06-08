June is National Healthy Homes Month

Contact

-- Throughout the whole month of June 2017, it is National Healthy Homes Month. This month brings awareness to homeowners and the impact of unhealthy toxins that can be present in every home. National Healthy Homes Month also aims to provide resources for homeowners to understand what dangers can be found in the home, as well as, resources to encourage the protection of families nationwide. The main risk homeowners might be exposed to is the indoor air quality of the home. The pollutants of the indoor air quality can cause: lead poisoning, asthma, and lung cancer. A healthy home begins with healthy air, and some of the effects of contaminated indoor air can be experienced after years of infestation. In collaboration with National Healthy Homes Month, SWAT Environmental wants to share information about the effects of Radon gas, and how to prevent it.Radon gas is a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas. It is formed by the radioactive decay of uranium in the soil. Radon gas is always present; the levels of the radon gas found in or near your home are where the danger lays. Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer, only falling to second hand smoke damage. Radon gas is microscopic, radioactive particles that are in the air. When the air is breathed in, these microscopic particles go with, getting trapped inside the lungs. Over time, the buildup of these particles in the lungs can be life threatening. The level of Radon gas in the air will determine how much is inhaled per minute. For example, air with an elevated level of Radon means that homeowners are breathing in more radioactive particles than homeowners with a low level.Each week in June, National Healthy Homes Month will be focusing on many aspects of having a safe home. SWAT Environmental urges homeowners to consider testing for Radon gas throughout the month. All that is needed is to pick up a test kit, follow the instructions, and find out what level of Radon gas the home is experiencing. National Healthy Homes Month is the perfect reminder that indoor air quality is one of the biggest factors in determining whether or not the home is accurately protected. Families worry about whether the knives are put away safely, the medication in the bathroom, the cleaning supplies, and even the security system. However, not many take the time to check the air quality. Join SWAT Environmental in creating a safe home environment for everyone by testing the home today.