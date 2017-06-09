News By Tag
Dental Implants in Easton Help Patients Smile Brighter
Dental implants from Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton are helping Lehigh Valley residents reclaim their smiles.
Dental implants in Easton start at only $2,000. This price is much lower than that of other dental offices in the Lehigh Valley. An abutment and crown, which are included in the low price, add a seamless, finished look to patients' new smiles.
"Dental implants are the leading solution to missing teeth," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS and a graduate of the renowned Misch International Implant Institute. "They are one of the longest lasting replacements for missing teeth and have the highest success rate."
Residents of Easton, the surrounding Lehigh Valley, and even Phillipsburg, New Jersey, no longer have to worry about the pain and embarrassment caused by missing teeth. The team of professionals at ADS in Easton is ready to help them reclaim their smiles.
Learn more about dental implants in Easton, as well as full, partial, and implant-retained dentures, by visiting: http://www.eastonimplants.com.
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
