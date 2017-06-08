News By Tag
Sandhu & Company Brings You Professional Accountants In Surrey
Sandhu & Company is one of the leading accountants in Surrey, providing quality solutions to your tax and accounting needs. Get the best solutions in accounting & taxes to cater your needs.
It can be guaranteed that the Vancouver accounting firm won't be leaving any stone unturned, at the same time they make sure you get the desired results. As a chartered professional accounting firm, they pay detailed attention to client's accounting needs. The various services which are being offered by the firm includes Tax planning, tax returns, corporate tax returns, succession planning, bookkeeping & data entry, payroll servicers etc.
'It has always been our vision in providing brilliant accounting and tax service to all our clients. Our aim is to make the taxation process as simple and hassle-free as possible. We have trained Vancouver accountants who understand the business and financial challenges of small businesses. http://www.sandhutax.com/
Since our services are reasonable as compared to other service providers it can be availed by both the niche as well as middle class customers', said one of the directors of the firm.
If you are in need of more information then do visit our official website http://www.sandhutax.com or you can send us a mail at info@sandhutax.com. In case if you want to talk to us directly, then do call us.
About the company:
About the company:

Sandhu & Company is one of the leading names, providing quality solutions related to your tax and accounting needs. We offer you the best solutions regarding accounting & taxes to cater your needs. As a professional accounting firm, the company pays detailed attention to our client's accounting needs.
