Global Sodium Chloride Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends, And Forecast 2017
According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global sodium chloride market reached a volume of 307 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 328 Million Tons by 2022. In the year 2012, there was a decline in the production of sodium chloride, the market, however, recovered rapidly in the succeeding year on account of numerous forces. As there is no substitute of salt in the food industry, there has been an increase in its demand across the world. In addition, sodium chloride is highly demanded for de-icing of roads and pavements in the regions which are prone to heavy snowfalls. Some of the other factors that are facilitating the market growth include increasing population and a strong demand from its end-use industries.
Key findings from the report:
• The major end-uses of sodium chloride include Chemicals, Food Grade Salt, Road De-icing and Others. In 2016, Chemicals represented the largest end-use segment with the majority of the market share, where it is widely used in the production of sodium hydroxide, sodium carbonate, hydrochloric acid, etc.
• Region-wise, Asia dominated the market with a share of around one-third of the total global production in 2016. It was followed by Europe, North America, South and Central America, and Others.
• Being concentrated in nature, the global sodium chloride market is surrounded by top players which together account for the majority of the market share. These players include K+S Group, China National Salt, Compass Minerals, Cargill, Dampier Salt.
Expert Market Research has analysed the global sodium chloride market according to end-use, major regions and top players:
Market breakup by End-use
• Chemicals
• Food Grade Salt
• Road De-icing
• Others
Market breakup by Region
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• South and Central America
• Others
Top players
• K+S Group
• China National Salt
• Compass Minerals
• Cargill
• Dampier Salt
