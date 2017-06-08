News By Tag
Infosec Cloud acquires IT Security Reseller NonstopIT to bolster enterprise-grade security solutions
Infosec Cloud expands Security, Compliance and Business Continuity portfolio with the acquisition of NonstopIT.
Key vendor partners include AlienVault, Blue Coat, Check Point, Cylance, Fusemail, Meraki, Proofpoint, SecurEnvoy and Sophos. Both companies also provide IT End User Security Awareness Training and Testing. Existing NonstopIT customers and staff will be transitioned across to Infosec Cloud.
Pete Sherwood, MD, Infosec Cloud said "We're excited about this acquisition as it is a natural extension of our dedicated team. Most importantly, the two companies share a similar ethos and culture. We're both committed to providing technically robust 'best-fit' solutions backed by excellent levels of pre- and post-sales support."
Both companies offer a range of professional and managed services, which will be expanded to include additional compliance and business continuity services. Infosec Cloud also plans to invest and expand the combined companies' current Technical Support services.
Andy Hanson, Technical Director, NonstopIT said: "The strategic acquisition of NonstopIT by Infosec Cloud strengthens the solutions, services and skill sets of both companies. Together we will continue to provide excellent levels of service across all areas, remain focused on our customers, and strengthen and build on our offerings to deliver even greater value."
Andy Hanson, NonstopIT Technical Director, joins Infosec Cloud as CTO to provide technical leadership and manage vendor relationships.
NonstopIT has over 20 years of experience in providing enterprise level security solutions and a range of professional services, including Penetration Testing, Gap Analysis, ISO 27001, and 24×7 'non-stop' service desk support.
Infosec Cloud is technically-
About Infosec Cloud
Infosec Cloud offers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud-based, hybrid and on-premise cyber security, productivity and compliance solutions, plus bespoke employee security awareness training and testing guaranteed to change the behaviour of IT end users. Technically-
About NonstopIT
Bristol-based NonstopIT was established in 1994 as the first dedicated IT Security Reseller in the UK. Today, the company maintains its focus on partnerships with strategic security vendors, which have been key to NonstopIT's growth and success, plus a developing range of professional services. Strong relationships have been formed with partners such as Check Point, Sophos and SecurEnvoy. These associations enable NonstopIT to work with customers to ensure solutions are secure, manageable, cost efficient and have as little impact on the end user as possible. www.nonstopIT.com
