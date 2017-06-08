 
News By Tag
* Chemical EOR
* Enhanced Oil Recovery
* Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (eor) Market Worth $2.56 Billion In 2017

 
 
VG logo
VG logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chemical EOR
* Enhanced Oil Recovery
* Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Reports

LONDON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 26th April 2017: Visiongain's new 254 page Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2017-2027: Spending and Production Forecasts for Polymers, Surfactants, Biopolymers and ASP & Forecast By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companiesindicates that the chemical EOR market will generate revenues of $2.56bn in 2017.

The report includes 207 tables, charts, and graphs that analyse the chemical EOR market. Forecasts (spending and production) are provided for 6 technology submarkets (polymer, ASP, surfactant, biopolymer, ASP/polymer, polymer/surfactant) and 15 leading national and regional markets (China, Canada, Russia, Oman, Rest of the Middle East, Indonesia, Venezuela, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, US, India, Mexico, North Sea, Malaysia, Rest of the World). The report also provides profiles (including market shares) for the 10 leading chemical EOR project operators, as well as profiling the leading companies providing chemicals for EOR.

The global chemical enhanced oil recovery (cEOR) market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next decade, driven by energy security requirements, increasing global oil demand and technology development. Though oil prices are currently challenging the economics of some chemical EOR projects, both production and spending will increase over the next ten years as pilot projects are established and move towards commercial production.

The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2017-2027: Spending and Production Forecasts for Polymers, Surfactants, Biopolymers and ASP & Forecast By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companiesreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the industry and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses already involved in segment of the chemical EOR market, or for those wishing to enter this growing market in the future.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-2-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the Energy, Telecoms, Pharmaceutical, Defence, Materials sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port-of-call for the business professional, who needs independent, high quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Chemical EOR, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share