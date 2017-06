Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (eor) Market Worth $2.56 Billion In 2017

VG logo

LONDON, UK. 26April 2017: Visiongain's new 254 pageSpending and Production Forecasts for Polymers, Surfactants, Biopolymers and ASP & Forecast By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companiesindicates that the chemical EOR market will generate revenues of $2.56bn in 2017.The report includes 207 tables, charts, and graphs that analyse the chemical EOR market. Forecasts (spending and production) are provided for 6 technology submarkets (polymer, ASP, surfactant, biopolymer, ASP/polymer, polymer/surfactant)and 15 leading national and regional markets (China, Canada, Russia, Oman, Rest of the Middle East, Indonesia, Venezuela, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, US, India, Mexico, North Sea, Malaysia, Rest of the World). The report also provides profiles (including market shares) for the 10 leading chemical EOR project operators, as well as profiling the leading companies providing chemicals for EOR.The global chemical enhanced oil recovery (cEOR) market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next decade, driven by energy security requirements, increasing global oil demand and technology development. Though oil prices are currently challenging the economics of some chemical EOR projects, both production and spending will increase over the next ten years as pilot projects are established and move towards commercial production.TheSpending and Production Forecasts for Polymers, Surfactants, Biopolymers and ASP & Forecast By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companiesreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the industry and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses already involved in segment of the chemical EOR market, or for those wishing to enter this growing market in the future.If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@ visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100