Bring home your dream Bike with a hassle free Loan
Purchasing a bike on loan will ensure that you only pay a certain amount as down payment and the balance amount is paid as regular monthly installments to the financial institution. An individual above the age of 18 and holding a driving license is eligible to apply for the loan. If the applicant owns a business, it should be in existence for a minimum period of one year and if he is in service, he should be working for a minimum duration of one year. The entire process is transparent and simple. The applicant needs to submit an identity proof, address proof and an income proof along with the application form and photographs.
With an easy repayment option and lucrative interest rates, it is advisable to choose the two wheeler loans for your purchase. If you have a good credit score, you will also be able to earn discounts on the rate of interest. With a positive credit score, the loan is approved with ease and the process is quickened. The loan approval takes 48 to 72 hours, after which you will be able to own your dream bike. Purchasing a bike on loan (https://www.herofincorp.com/
The loan can be customized as per your requirements. With a long tenure, it is easy to repay the installments and ensure that the amount of installment is set at a minimum. The interest rates are low and competitive. It is important to compare the different rates of interest before you confirm for the loan. Hero Fincorp (https://www.herofincorp.com/
