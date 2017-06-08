News By Tag
DataMites™ proud to announce IABAC™ accreditation as Registered Education Provider for Data Science
DataMites proudly to announce IABAC certification as Listed Education provider for Data Science Certification training course.
Today, DataMites™ is proud to announce that we have achieved global accreditation by The International Association of Business Analytics Certification . This is another important milestone in our journey to achieve our Vision "Most valuable Organisation in empowering Professionals with Data Science skills in transforming our world".
The courses were aligned with IABAC™ Certifications and new courses DSF-Data Science Foundation, DSP - Data Science Practitioner and CDS - Certified Data Science in line with certification syllabus is been launched. DSF is a beginners course with high level overview all core topics of Data Science including statistics, programming, analysis, data mining as well as global career prospects related information. DSP and CDS are advanced courses typically for the professionals pursuing the serious career in Data Science through gaining expert knowledge in respective areas.
For more details you can visit: http://datamites.com/
These courses are delivered in blended delivery mode with both traditional classroom and live instructor led online modes. This blended model enables to leverage the best of both the modes of training, enabling fast-track learning experience with global standards. The courses are available in all major cities in India, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai as well as other cities, Trivandrum, Kochi, Vijayawada, Mysore, Nellore etc., Rest of India candidate, join the Live Virtual Class (LVC) sessions at their convenient time-zone batches.
Live project submission is made mandatory for Data Science Foundation (DSP) and Certified Data Scientist (CDS) certification courses as required by IABAC™.
For further information on these courses and how it fits your career ambition, give a call to our toll-free number 1800-200-6848 or drop an email at service@datamites.com
Contact
DataMites
Kudlu Gate, Hosur Main Road, Bengaluru,
***@datamites.com
