 
News By Tag
* Data Science Certification
* DataMites
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

DataMites™ proud to announce IABAC™ accreditation as Registered Education Provider for Data Science

DataMites proudly to announce IABAC certification as Listed Education provider for Data Science Certification training course.
 
 
Datamites Accredited by IABAC
Datamites Accredited by IABAC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Data Science Certification
DataMites

Industry:
Education

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Companies

BANGALORE, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- DataMites™ is one of the leading Data Science institute with global footprint past 3 years. Also, DataMites™ is pioneer in providing hands on live project along with training, enabling the candidates to gain practical Data Science knowledge that they could directly apply in their work areas. DataMites™ syllabus has been aligned with global industry requirements so as to keep the courses fast-tracked and to the point to achieve success in their respective careers.

Today, DataMites™ is proud to announce that we have achieved global accreditation by The International Association of Business Analytics Certification . This is another important milestone in our journey to achieve our Vision "Most valuable Organisation in empowering Professionals with Data Science skills in transforming our world".

The courses were aligned with IABAC™  Certifications and new courses DSF-Data Science Foundation, DSP - Data Science Practitioner and CDS - Certified Data Science in line with certification syllabus is been launched. DSF is a beginners course with high level overview all core topics of Data Science including statistics, programming, analysis, data mining as well as global career prospects related information. DSP and CDS are advanced courses typically for the professionals pursuing the serious career in Data Science through gaining expert knowledge in respective areas.

For more details you can visit: http://datamites.com/

These courses are delivered in blended delivery mode with both traditional classroom and live instructor led online modes. This blended model enables to leverage the best of both the modes of training, enabling fast-track learning experience with global standards. The courses are available in all major cities in India, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai as well as other cities, Trivandrum, Kochi, Vijayawada, Mysore, Nellore etc.,  Rest of India candidate, join the Live Virtual Class (LVC) sessions at their convenient time-zone batches.

Live project submission is made mandatory for Data Science Foundation (DSP) and Certified Data Scientist (CDS) certification courses as required by IABAC™.

For further information on these courses and how it fits your career ambition, give a call to our toll-free number 1800-200-6848 or drop an email at service@datamites.com

You can also follow Datamites on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DataMites/

Twitter: twitter.com/DataMites

Contact
DataMites
Kudlu Gate, Hosur Main Road, Bengaluru,
***@datamites.com
End
Source:
Email:***@datamites.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Science Certification, DataMites
Industry:Education
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share